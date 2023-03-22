Dips and dogs helping dreams come true for Festina Lente four

Elsie and Faye Barry with Ruby, who came 1st in the Waggiest Tail competition.

When the opportunity arose to send four of its members to America to take part in the Dream Ride Experience, all those involved with Festina Lente knew it had to grabbed with both hands.

The Dream Ride Experience takes place in Connecticut every year and includes a cruise, a Saturday police-escorted journey, where drivers pair up with dream riders in their classic/exotic vehicles, and a Sunday motorcycle tour through the Farmington, Connecticut countryside.

Created for athletes and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities the Dream Ride Experience makes “dreams come true” for people all over the world. And it was a mutual contact in Connecticut which inspired James Gonzalez, Team Leader and Community Connecter at Festina Lente, to open up this opportunity for some of the organisation’s service users.

“It was quite a spontaneous idea, it came up last year through an Irish horse polo player in Connecticut, we have an equestrian learning centre at Festina Lente so we knew her from that,” James explains. “I got in touch with the organisers of the Dream Ride Experience and they said they had a place for one of our members. Glenn Kelly is a key client of mine so he and I went over and during our time there we networked and made further contacts.”

During his time in the States Glenn took part in unified Special Olympics sports, including his favourite, fishing, and was so enthused by the experience that he was already coming up with ways to ensure he and his friends could return this year.

“On the way back Glenn was already coming up with fundraising ideas so we could go again,” said James. “He is going again in August along with our other service users Holly, Úna, and Joseph.

“Each of them came up with a fundraiser for the trip. Glenn has been doing car washing, Una arranged a charity sea swim, Holly the dog show, and Joseph the barbecue.”

In addition, a gofundme page has been set up to help pay for the trip to the States. And James believes it will be an enriching experience for all four of the service users.

“It’ll be a great experience for them and will expose them to travelling independently,” he said. “Things like talking to the airport staff, showing their passports, going through security, they’ll be doing a lot of stuff they’ve never done before.

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event, to be able to send people over on an every year; the gofundme is currently at €1500 and the team have raised a good amount through each of their fundraisers and had an in-house bake sale which did well.”

Each donation will be fully matched up by the Hometown Foundation to ensure Glenn, Holly, Úna, and Joseph make their way to their Dream Ride Experience.

The Dream Ride Experience advocates for inclusion and building friendships among not only the Dream Riders, but also with the participants and attendees.

During the weekend-long event, Farmington, Connecticut, welcomes thousands of motorcyclists, automotive enthusiasts and guests from across the world, who come together to support The Hometown Foundation, Inc.

The event also features a pet adoption centre, live entertainment and music, a police K-9 challenge, a firefighters chili cook-off, and a family fun zone.

​

​

​