Delgany Scout Group reopens den after two-year break

The 11th Wicklow Delgany Scout Group was officially re-opened by Cill Mhantain County Commissioner Dermot Moore, on Thursday March 30, in the Old Schoolhouse on Church Road, Delgany, after being closed for nearly two years.

Following 12 months of recruiting and training 15 new adult volunteers, the group is back up and running with 25 beavers and 25 cubs and hopes to expand further later this year.

After the opening, the group said: “We hosted the official relaunch of Delgany Scouts last week. Lots of celebrations were had. We invested beavers, cubs and new scouters.

“Some of our scouters also received their well-deserved service awards.

“We are super proud of all our beavers and cubs for making their promise and caring for the world around them. They really are the best.

“We invited our community to our den and we had a full house for treats after. Thank you all of the parents and others who supported us in getting the group back in action.

“A huge thank you to all our scouters who have dedicated time to training, planning and our weekly meetings. They come in prepared and full of enthusiasm week after week.

“This relaunch wouldn’t have happened without them. And a big thank you to our County Commissioner Dermot Moore, who has been leading us through it all.”