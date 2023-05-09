Darkness Into Light walkers ‘unofficially’ greet the dawn on Greystones beach

Joe Codyre (President) and Tony Foran, of Bray Lions Club, making a presentation to Michelle Hartnett of Bray Order of Malta, during the Darkness Into Light Walk 2023.

Members of the Greystones Orchestra on Bray bandstand, at the end of the Darkness Into Light Walk in Bray.

A candle lights the way for walkers on the south beach in this year's Darkness Into Light Walk in Greystones.

While it is has yet to be given ‘official’ status from Pieta, the numbers swelled this year for the Greystones Darkness Into Light Walk, which took place on Saturday May 6, organised by local volunteer Sharon Felton.

The mum-of-two – who is also an Ambassador for the Women’s Mini-Marathon, which she has completed 15 times – has taken it upon herself to organise the charity event in Greystones, having managed to rally hundreds of walkers last year. This year, she said, there was easily a couple of thousand.

Kicking off at 5.00am, the walk was led by Greystones Fire Brigade and local cafes opened early to cater for the bleary-eyed, with Gourmet Café in the town donating the day’s takings (€2,700) to the charity, and Café Rise, down at the cove, also opening early and donating what it took in on the morning (amount to be confirmed).

As well as providing tea and scones and taking in over €2,000 in donations, Greystones Sailing Club put on a sublime display, greeting the sunrise with their own flotilla, lit by a glow of yellow candles.

“I'm blown away by the crowd” said Sharon, “this is why our home town needs to be an official venue. This walk means so much to so many people, so I’m confident next year will be our year. From everyone that got involved, I thank you. Our town was beautiful in a sea of yellow and it will be one walk that will stay in my heart forever.”

With some participants coming out from as far as Rathfarnham to join in the walk in the incredible surroundings, Sharon said that she has met with Pieta organisers and is hopeful of their backing for next year, so Greystones will be given official status as a Darkness Into Light town.

Meanwhile, the people of Bray raised €52,000 for Pieta when the town rose early on Saturday morning for the Bray Lions Club Darkness into Light 2023 walk.

The Bray Lions Club has supported the event for many years, resulting in local walkers raising some €550,000 for the charity. Bray Lions once again provided stewarding, logistics with hot beverages, water and snacks at the conclusion of the walk.

A welcome innovation this year was a performance by members of Greystones Orchestra on the Bandstand and Bray Lions made a presentation to Bray Order of Malta in recognition of the support which its members have given to the Lions projects over the years.

Joe Codyre, president of Bray Lions Club, commended the 1,700 participants who took part in the walk this year.

“Once again the people of Bray and surrounding areas have shown magnificent support for those impacted by suicide,” he said, and wanted to thank the many volunteers who assisted the Lions with stewarding and logistics, as well as the staff at Finbees and The Martello, who provided much-needed coffee and food for the early risers.