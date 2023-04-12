Dargle Bridge Club raises €900 for Open Door’s services

Dargle Bridge Club raised a total of €900 through two raffles, one of which took place over Christmas, and the other just ahead of Easter. The Bridge Club kindly donated the proceeds to help the services at Open Door, with members, staff and the Board of Trustees extending their thanks to all involved.

In their centre, on Vevay Rd, Bray, Open Door is a place of activity centre for adults with physical disabilities.

Open Door is the name adopted by a small group of people back in 1982, who perceived the need for a day centre which would provide facilities and activities for adults with physical disabilities in North Wicklow and South County Dublin.

Over the past 40 years the activities have developed as people’s needs and and of course, technology have changed, and activities now include art, music, physiotherapy, woodwork, computers and ceramics. Members enjoy a new outlook on life thanks to the centre and benefit from the many activities available.

Open Door Day Centre operates from Monday to Friday. The purpose built centre is designed to allow easy access. See: opendoor.ie ​