Crowning glory awaits for triathlon newbies taking on Wicklow challenge for Gavin Glynn Foundation

Reporter Tom Galvin found out more about a team of triathlon fundraisers and newbies gearing up for this Sunday’s King of Greystones

Some of the KOG10 newcomers enjoying the sea during a training session in Greystones. Photo: Corinna Nolan

Some of the KOG10 team at Greystones South Beach with coach Ger Devin (no wetsuit). Photo: Corinna Nolan

It’s crunch-time this weekend for a team of 20 triathlon newbies, who have been training with some of Wicklow’s finest coaches to take on their first triathlon at Sunday’s King of Greystones Triathlon.

The popular event sold all of its 550 places in January, but 20 of these were reserved for carefully selected local people, who were willing to go the distance with the organiser’s team of volunteer coaches and commit to fundraising to help families of children with cancer via the event’s sole beneficiary, The Gavin Glynn Foundation.

The foundation was set up in memory of local boy Gavin Glynn, who passed away due to cancer in October 2014. The charity raises money for children with cancer in Ireland and their families who need to travel overseas for treatment.

Founder and Director of The Gavin Glynn Foundation, John Glynn, made his hometown event, the King of Greystones, his first triathlon in 2017, forming a team of 10 first-time triathletes called KOG10 Triathlon Team, with the help of Alex Gray of P Squared performance – who won the event for the seventh time last year.

This year, the team of newcomers in that team has doubled, and additionally the volunteer coaches are training a group of 10 from Avoca in Kilmacanogue – one of the charity partners for 2023.

Inspired by the efforts of all 30, John, who lives in Kilcoole, has been singing their praises having watched them being put through their paces by the coaching team, who were assigned to train them up more or less from scratch over just 14 weeks.

Alex is the head coach, and joining him on the team of volunteers is swimming coach Ger Devin, Gillian McConnell who is the nutritionist, and Niamh Coffey. the team’s physio.

“They’re all still in there,” John said, referring to the newcomers who have been training intensively three times a week to complete their first sprint distance triathlon.

For the uninitiated, that’s a 750 metre swim, a 20k cycle and a 5k run. “The criteria was that no one has ever done a triathlon before,” John explained.

“So they’re all complete newbies. So some may have swum before, but not distance. And some may have cycled and some may have run, but they’ve never done the whole three together.”

In terms of the greatest challenge for the new athletes, John said the swimming was the one that tested the majority of the group.

“The individual parts themselves, you know, people may be able to do, but it’s when you put three of them together, one after another, it’s a serious challenge.

“The swim was the biggest part,” he said.

“Somebody may have only swum 50 metres before. And now we have the majority of the group swimming at least a kilometre. But it’s very tough. Especially doing distance, it’s tough.

“The conditions of the sea change all the time and we’ve been training when it’s been lashing rain, when it’s windy, when you’ve had large waves and stuff like that. But they’ve been training all the way through, which has been brilliant. Their commitment to this is amazing.”

Apart from the focus being on each of the three events, John said there are other aspects to the training which novices can very often overlook.

“We’re training them on all aspects of triathlon,” he explained. “That means they’ve been trained from everything from strength and conditioning to nutrition. Obviously, the swim-bike-run transition comes into it, the whole lot.”

The foundation received 80 applications for 20 positions and the coaches had to whittle it down, which wasn’t an easy task.

One of the newcomers to triathlon – although not a total novice to sporting challenges – is Emma Reilly, who fits the brief of the greenhorn swimmer, but nonetheless was prepared to dive straight in.

Emma (33) said she is an experienced runner and has even done some biking, but “the swimming was a whole new game.”

She said the selection criteria was to ensure that people would be at least comfortable with what they were getting involved in.

“We were picked as 20 people that are basically trained to do a triathlon from scratch. Have you got the basics to run? And have you got the basics to bike? Can you actually swim? You know, are you safe on all those tasks? And then it was the fundraising part of it. Are you willing to commit to it?

“I wasn’t a fantastic swimmer. So it was kind of like: ‘Can you do a few lengths in a pool?’ It was making sure you can actually swim, run and cycle but it didn’t matter about the distance at the time.

“And there’s a full team that we were so fortunate and grateful for. They kind of took us under their wings. And we all have different abilities. My strength is running and others was definitely swimming. And as of now, we’re all doing the full sprint triathlon, we’re doing the 750m swim.”

Emma said that on day one of training “the nerves were definitely there” but the team reassured them by telling them to “put the work in and you can do it”.

“On the first day, when we all turned up, we were like deer in headlights. And then by the next training session, we all knew each other, it was all very welcoming. Training is not easy, but it’s been an easy process getting to know them [trainers] and being part of the whole King of Greystones.

“Then as the weeks kind of progressed, we all started meeting up with each other and we have a WhatsApp group. So if anyone was free, they’d say: ‘I’m heading out for a run or a cycle or swim.”

The trainers then “upped the ante” after a few weeks, rotating the activity from bike then swim, then run and swim, then swim first and into a bike session.

“They’ve really turned it up,” Emma said. “It got a bit more intense and they’re definitely putting us through our spaces. But it’s all for our benefit. They really want us to do well.”

Given Emma has to work “crazy 24-hour shifts” in respite care at Sunbeam House, fitting in an intense training schedule doesn’t come easy. She had completed a half-marathon previously and had signed up for a marathon later this year.

She had also taken part in one of the Quest adventure cycle and run events. While the swim is the toughest for Emma, another lady on team admitted she was “dreading the run” but could “swim for miles”.

Now she is up to the 5k mark without stopping, while Emma recently swam 800 metres with coach Ger walking along the shoreline with her. “Ger was like: ‘Just put your head down, you’re wasting so much energy’.

So I did it and he literally walked on the beach line with me. And I got out of the water and he was like, ‘You did it’. And I can’t believe I did this.”

Emma said that from the outset, each of the trainees were asked for commitment and she had to make the training a priority.

“It’s really, really given me a push to do something I didn’t actually know was achievable. And it’s my birthday on the weekend of the King of Greystones. I’ll be in my 34th year doing the King of Greystones.”

There are people training with her of all ages, all levels of fitness “some have worked longer hours, two jobs, no jobs, you know, it’s varied, which is great”.

In terms of the fundraising target, which is ultimately the aim of the event, each person was asked to raise €500 but Emma has already surpassed €800.

“We all know what the Gavin Glynn Foundation does and you have to put that into perspective.

“These children and families go through things, every day, struggles every day of the week.

“And if we can’t give two months of something, you know, to help them out? And I’ve been absolutely loving it,” Emma added.

Along with looking after the King of Greystones training group, John Glynn is also an integral part of the race’s organising team, which are in overdrive at this stage – demand still coming in for one of the sold-out places.

“It sold out in January,” John reiterated. “So you have 550 people doing this and a lot of spectators. People come from all over the country, it’s not really local as much anymore.

“We have participants from every county in Ireland. And then we have 100 people on a waiting list trying to get into it. It’s crazy.”

Whilst you can’t get into the race, you can still be a part of it – and get your hands on one of their legendary goodie bags – by volunteering.

John and his team have put a call-out for raceday volunteers on the King of Greystones Facebook page and no experience is necessary, just a commitment to be at the race from 8am-12pm on Sunday, July 30.

Festivities will actually begin on Friday night at Greystones South Beach, when the team host a 1km swimming race and BBQ.

On Saturday afternoon, it’s time for all competitors to sign in, confirming they are going to race on Sunday, and then it’s go-time at 9am the following morning.

All proceeds from the King Of Greystones Triathlon go to The Gavin Flynn Foundation.