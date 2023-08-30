Craft Foundation aims to take Wicklow ‘out of the shadows’

The first Wicklow Craft Foundation’s Showcase – which featured everything from feltmaking to guitar making – took place over the weekend of August 19 and 20, with the aim of “taking Wicklow out of the shadow for crafts”, in the words of Chairman Chaïm Factor.

Chaïm pointed to the fact that there are over 400 people involved in various crafts in the county, yet so many are invisible and working away behind closed doors. The Foundation is there to galvanise them and the industry and to put Wicklow on the map as a county that cultivates craft, in the same way as Leitrim or Kilkenny. All of these people, Chaïm said, contribute to the local economy and should be “applauded for their contribution”.

The Foundation will work with its members to develop funding, education, skills strategy, awards and of course, provide information on funding for those who need it. There are also plans in place, as soon as the year-end, to embark on a series of 26 lectures across seven libraries in the county, as well as build a ‘craft trail’ in Wicklow, to highlight the many disciplines that our craftspeople are involved in.

The Foundation supports and implements the 2023-2027 Craft Strategy for Wicklow, which will propose many new initiatives for the development of the craft sector and the opportunities that will be put forward. Such initiatives will propose the creation of a Centre of Excellence for craft, workshop and studio hubs, educational programmes and more. The group is “actively” seeking members, Chaïm pointed out, and while the benefits membership can bring are many, membership will also succeed in nurturing and fostering art and craft-related activities at all levels as the Foundation grows.

You do not need to be a professional craft practitioner to join. It is open to everyone in the art and craft community, including friends and patrons, consumers and teachers. The fee is €50. More information is available at: wicklowcraftfoundation.ie