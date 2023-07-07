Councillors back calls for recycling centre in Greystones ‘the only district in Wicklow without one’

The Greystones Municipal District (GMD) is the only one in County Wicklow without a recycling facility, the elected members were told by Councillor Stephen Stokes, who brought a motion calling for the district to seek one, which was unanimously supported.

Referring to discussions at the latest meeting, during which councillors were informed that more facilities need to be sought in the district to justify bigger budgets, Cllr Stokes said he was trying to bring this issue to the fore and was backed immediately by Councillor Derek Mitchell, who agreed it was “very necessary".

He alluded to the time taken to reach the recycling centre in Bray – regardless of the actual distance – and said there was a plan about 10 years ago, as part of the Charlesland zoning, for a facility but somehow “the plan for a recycling centre disappeared”.

Councillor Tom Fortune also supported the motion and added that a suitable location could easily be found in Klilcoole for it. Councillor Gerry Walsh also pointed to the discussions at last month’s meeting over a town’s budget being contingent on facilities rather than population growth, and said that regardless, given the growth in Greystones a recycling facility was warranted.

Cllr Stokes reiterated the importance of recycling in the community, and said he would be open to it anywhere in the GMD that would be suitable.

District Manager Tawnia Kearns however, updated the councillors with a response from the Environment Section in relation to the motion that was being presented.

"County Wicklow Recycling Centres were set up when there was no green bin collection available to householders,” it said, “and currently all householders in Greystones can avail of a green bin collection and Bray recycling centre is around 5.2kms from Greystones.

“There are no plans to provide a further recycling centre in Greystones as the priority is to refurbish and repurpose the existing centres, and most areas within the county are within a 20km radius of a recycling centre.”

Cllr Stokes said that while “we appreciate the response, I think the consensus of the meeting among the councillors is that we would like this going forward as official policy of the District and if we can advise them of the outcome.”