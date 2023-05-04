Councillor ready to back trade between Wales and Wicklow

Councillor Stephen Stokes has congratulated Anglesey MP Virginia Crosbie, following the announcement that the Isle of Anglesey is set to become a freeport.

Holyhead, which is twinned with Greystones, will be a key part of the new freeport and the Greystones councillor said he is ready to back any trade initiatives between Anglesey and Wicklow. Cllr Stephen Stokes discussed the proposal with Ms Crosbie in the build-up to the announcement, during her recent visit to Greystones.

Freeports seek to create economic development around ports or airports. Goods and raw materials imported into a freeport are exempt from tariffs.

Meanwhile, products made inside the freeport area are exempt from duties if exported abroad. Both the UK and Wels h Governments have now confirmed that the Anglesey Freeport will be one of two new freeports to be established in Wales.

The Greystones councillor noted that the investment benefits to an area are quite significant. He added: "Companies inside a UK freeport can claim lower property tax, and lower national insurance if they take on new staff. Some analysts believe that this could create thousands of new jobs in North Wales. Such opportunities are worth considering.

"The UK Government wanted to stimulate development in the aftermath of Brexit. Derry and Belfast are also being considered for future freeport bids. The Irish Government should look closely at the potential for a new freeport or free zone. Rosslare campaigned for freeport status in the early 1980s. Perhaps some smaller ports could also be considered, such as Arklow or Wicklow port. It is a conversation worth having."

Ireland had the world's first freeport project with the establishment of the Shannon Free Zone in 1959, which was a 600-acre site. While many companies remain in Shannon, most of the incentives have ceased.

Praising Ms Crosbie's commitment, Cllr Stokes said: "Virginia Crosbie deserves great credit for pursuing the Anglesey Freeport with vigour. I also commend Stena, Anglesey Council and all of the key stakeholders for their hard work to make this happen. I will seek to support any trade initiatives between County Wicklow and Anglesey."

Cllr Stephen Stokes wished everyone involved with the Anglesey Freeport great success in their venture. He concluded: "This is an exciting new chapter for everyone involved. Hopefully it will also strengthen our twinning relations between Greystones and Holyhead."