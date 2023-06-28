Councillor Mark Barry elected Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District

Councillor Gerry Walsh told the elected members of Greystones Municipal District (GMD) Council, that it was “an honour to serve as Cathaoirleach for the last 12 months”, as the Annual General Meeting got under way on Tuesday, June 27 to elect a new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach.

While Cllr Walsh alluded to some of the issues that are still unresolved as he leaves the seat, he was keen to focus on the positives, referring in particular to the tremendous work of Greystones Tidy Towns, the People of the Year Awards, the Christmas lights and the joy they brought to the town, as well as the return of the St Patrick’s Day parade and the good will that came in its wake. On that, Councillor Lourda Scott even remarked that “if I ever need a rabbit pulled out of a hat at the last minute” she would be contacting him, such was its success in trying times.

Councillor Mark Barry, who was absent on the evening, was elected Cathaoirleach, with Councillor Stephen Stokes voted in as the new Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Barry has lived in Greystones for the past 18 years, where he is well known in GAA circles. He is the current manager of the Wicklow minor hurling team, the vice-chair of local club Éire Óg and also sits on the board of management of Greystones Community National School.

A member of the Social Democrats since the foundation of the party, Cllr Barry has been a long-time team member of Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore’s team and has worked closely with her on a number of campaigns in the area.

Chairing the June 2023 meeting of GMD, Cllr Stokes, on his re-election as Leas Cathaoirleach, said: "It is a privilege to serve the Greystones District again in this capacity. I will aim to make a positive impact for all residents in Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle.

"I would like to pay tribute to the outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gerry Walsh. He did an excellent job chairing the meetings with cordiality. Cllr Walsh leaves a remarkable legacy, especially in relation to his leadership with the Greystones St Patrick's Day Parade. I am also looking forward to working with the new Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mark Barry. I believe that Cllr Barry has been a good addition to the Greystones Municipal District, and will make a terrific Cathaoirleach."

Cllr Stokes previously served on Greystones Town Council from 2009-2014. During this time he served as Deputy Mayor and Mayor of Greystones. He is a graduate of UCD, where he completed a BA in History and Politics and an MA in American Studies. Over the years, he has been involved in many issues locally, including the Greystones Dog Park and the outdoor chess tables.

One such initiative saw Cllr Stokes take responsibility for opening the Charlesland Dog Park on bank holidays.

Cllr Stokes has significant experience working in education. He works as the Dublin Director of the Foundation for International Education (FIE) a not-for-profit study abroad provider that brings American students to Ireland. In his spare time, he plays chess for the first team of Bray-Greystones Chess Club. He is an honorary life member of the club, for services to youth chess.

"I would like to thank Cllr Derek Mitchell for proposing my nomination,” he added, “and Cllr Lourda Scott for seconding it. I am thankful to all of my fellow councillors for their warm words of encouragement. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead."