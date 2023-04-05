Councillor Lourda Scott elected to the Disability and Inclusion Steering Committee

At the March meeting of the Greystones Municipal District Councillor Lourda Scott was elected as the Greystones MD representative onto the Disability and Inclusion Steering Committee ( DISC).

This Steering Committee includes people with disabilities, representatives of disability

organisations, elected councillors from the Municipal Districts and other representatives. The committee consulted with community and voluntary groups through the County Wicklow Public Participation Network, and with people with disabilities and those close to them, to develop a Toolkit for Community and Voluntary Groups.

The group used the social model of disability to inform the toolkit. The model is based on the principle that disability is caused by the way society is organised, rather than by a person’s impairment or difference. It looks at ways of removing barriers that restrict life choices for people with disabilities.

When barriers are removed, people with a disability can be independent and equal in society, with choice and control over their own lives. These barriers may be in the environment, but also include attitudes, and other social barriers to full participation in society.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Scott said: “I am very excited to join this committee. DISC was formed to progress awareness of issues facing disabilities across the county. Membership includes people with disabilities, representatives from disability organisations as well as elected members from each Municpal District.”

“I recently attended the launch of the Disability toolkit for communities and it highlighted how important the work that this committee does. I want everyone to be able to participate in our community and have their voices heard. I encourage anyone who wishes to raise concerns around accessibility or simply to have a chat to contact me lscott@wicklowcoco.ie or 087 9867532. I will work hard to bring any issues forward and will provide regular updates.”