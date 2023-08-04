Council to submit design for Garden Village Sewerage Scheme for Kilpedder

MINISTER Simon Harris has confirmed that Wicklow County Council will soon submit the final detailed design plans for the Kilpedder Garden Village Sewerage Scheme to Uisce Eireann.

Once Uisce Eireann agree the application, the project will be put out to tender and a tenderer is expected to be appointed by early 2024.

Minister Harris said: “I am delighted to be able announce that the Kilpedder Garden Village Sewerage Scheme is progressing, with final plans for the project to be submitted to Uisce Eireann this week. This has been a long running issue for Garden Village, and one I have been keen to support the local community on”

“I cannot wait to see works begin and this essential infrastructure delivered for Garden Village as soon as possible. This project will create a lasting impact for both existing residents and future generations for years to come, and I will continue to work closely with Wicklow County Council and Uisce Eireann to keep this momentum going.”