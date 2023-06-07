Colleague pays Wicklow teacher a touching tribute after 42 years of ‘wisdom and wit’

​

One of Presentation College Bray’s longest-serving teachers was given a rousing round of applause by staff and students, as he prepares to leave the school after 42 years.

On Tuesday morning, May 23, the entire school stopped to applaud the amazing work and commitment of John Dillon, who is retiring at the end of this academic year. John has been the school’s woodwork teacher since 1981 and has been praised as “amongst the most positive and committed staff members”.

Art teacher Clifton Rooney looks back fondly at a popular and dedicated teacher and colleague, full of wit and mischief, with a quirky and cutting sense of humour which caught him off guard when he entered the school from Loreto, 15 years ago.

“I remember well one of my earliest memories of him,” Clifton says, “I had just joined the school from Loreto. I was working out of a small prefab that may have even been older than John himself. A few days earlier, John had shown me a service tunnel that ran under the main school for maintenance.

"It was a dark and grimy place full of detritus; you couldn’t fully venture into it. He came into my prefab and pointed out the buckling floor. Years of moisture from the sink had obviously caused it to warp badly.

“He announced his position, Health and Safety Officer for Presentation College, and with that warned me of the imminent danger to my students.

"He told me that the service tunnel lay directly underneath that sink (which it didn’t) and that the floor could fall through any minute right down into the tunnel with a drop of over 10 ft. He then reminded me of my responsibilities and told me I couldn’t bring students into the classroom with such a glaring safety infringement.”

Clifton says he approached the principal, who told him that he had been ‘got’.

“Teachers often debate about vocation, meaning, influence, learning, professional matters and so on,” Clifton says, “but if you were to ask John about the most important thing in teaching, he’d likely say: ‘The cheque every second Thursday’.

“And that’s not being glib. John knows what’s important and what’s not. Maybe that’s how he survived so long with a smile firmly planted on his face. Only recently, he joked: ‘I was driving around Bray last night looking at the nursing homes for next year’.”

John’s sardonic sense of humour extended to the classroom, where students were also ‘got’ by his trickery.

“On occasion, I noticed students in his class with their trousers tucked into their socks,” Clifton recalls. “My curiosity eventually led me to query this. He explained that he had told them there were rats in the woodwork room again. He explained they’d run up your leg if you’re not careful.”

Joking aside, Clifton does credit John with a cautious sense of concern for well-being in his woodwork room, where he has devised his own lessons in safety.

“As a woodwork teacher, John has always taken safety very seriously. I doubt there are many that truly appreciate the risks that woodwork teachers place on themselves each day just to help their students and colleagues.

“His oblique techniques are far more memorable than reading the text of a safety sheet. One such involves a glass jar in which a rotting, gnarled carrot is sitting. The jar is neatly labelled ‘Fingers’. This jar is presented at the beginning of each year to remind students where to place their fingers should they lose one.”

Despite his over 40 years of service to the ever-changing world of education, John was disciplined in his approach to ‘continuous professional development’.

“In more recent times, new specifications and courses have not phased John in the slightest,” Clifton says. “He has always had his own way of ‘streamlining’ his work. The new Junior Cycle has introduced all sorts of new terminology, one of which is ‘Learning Intentions’.

“I won’t go down this rabbit hole right now, but needless to say there are many of them, and they can get very specific and confusing. So, we were all issued with ‘learning intentions boards’ in our classrooms, on which we could write our very own specific intentions for each and every class.

“‘Today you will learn to measure using a T-square, line up a sheet, transfer measurements to wood and make a cross halving joint’. But John has not appeared to see the need to vary these intentions, he has had one and only one intention for all classes: ‘Learn to Listen.’”

Clifton adds that John never really embraced technology, but he was truly ‘old school’. He took his roll by hand and Clifton had to input his exam results from what he called his ‘slate’ – a piece of wood with each student’s name written on it alongside their results for three years.

“And emails . . . he has never once read a school email,” Clifton says. “Last time we checked in to see how many were unread, it was in the tens of thousands. I asked him how he felt about it.

“’Delighted! Sure, think of the amount of time I would have spent reading all of them!’ Interestingly, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, adverts, buy and sell are all no bother to him. And he’s well able to go online and book a sun holiday.”

John’s other passion is cars and he has rebuilt from scratch a Ford Escort Mark II and an original, early 1900s Ford Hearse which he likes to drive around at Halloween in.

“In the back, is a coffin that he of course made,” Clifton says, “fitted with a remote control Velux window opener in which there is a mannequin. I’ll leave the reactions to your imagination as the car drives about the streets of Bray, a coffin lid slowly lifting, and a shop mannequin peaking out.”

John also has another passion, Clifton says, which he is willing to spill the beans on, perhaps as an act of revenge for the ‘tunnel under the prefab’ incident.

“He has what I wish was a secret passion for the accordion,” Clifton says. “Late into the night in the corner of his woodwork room he can be heard playing his electric accordion with a speaker that would do well at Croke Park.

“He often remarks that it’s ‘better than staying at home watching the soaps’. I’m not sure I’d agree. Either way, he spent years of his youth touring Limerick with a band playing his accordion.”

As John gets ready to hang up his woodwork tools, Clifton admits the place just won’t be the same without him and that he has been a great friend as well as a mentor.

“As a teacher, speaking about another teacher, it’s always a funny thing. You don’t really know if they are good, bad or indifferent because you don’t get taught by them. And even if you did, that was only a tiny slice of a much longer career. In truth, I couldn’t care less what kind of teacher John was; I’ll let his students speak on that. What I can say is that John is a marvelous person and a great friend,” he says.

“John has always had my best interest in mind. He checked in on me each morning and again each evening. He has made my time in Pres meaningful, fun and given me the perspective I’ve sometimes needed. He has been full of lessons on teaching, like: ‘Spend more time watching than teaching, you’ll see more’ and ‘There’s a curriculum, that’s what you teach’.

“These things sound obvious, but you can get lost in the new media, techniques and resources. John has always cut through the nonsense. And maybe this ability is what has enabled him to remain so positive, so energetic and so happy, or maybe it’s just how he recharges at the weekend.

“I don’t know how often he’s told me on a Monday morning: ‘Great weekend, drove to Cork and back Friday night, down to Wexford and back Saturday and off to Ballybackarse on Sunday’. ‘What were you doing, John?’ ‘Dancing, windsurfing, rallying’.

“John’s a man who lives life fully. It’ll continue far beyond Pres. It’s funny, looking at my short time with John, a slice of his life if you will, he appears to be a man who has done it all. But I can assure you that he hasn’t. He has still to this date never, ever changed a nappy. Maybe someday soon he’ll have the opportunity to change his own.”