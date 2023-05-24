Coláiste Ráithín in Bray goes old school to raise funds for Lakers

Students take part in a tug of war, at the Coláiste Ráithín 4th Year Fundraiser for Bray Lakers. Photo: Leigh Anderson.

Jack Aaron on the obstacle course at the Coláiste Ráithín 4th Year Fundraiser for Bray Lakers. Photo: Leigh Anderson.

Coláiste Ráithín 4th year students and staff, with members of Bray Lakers and KWETB Bray Sports Promotion Unit, at the school's fundraising event for Bray Lakers.

Coláiste Ráithín's Transition Year students had some old-fashioned fun for their second annual fundraiser for local concerns, with Lakers chosen as this year’s charity.

Lakers is a social and recreational club which caters for just under 380 adults and children with an intellectual disability. And Jessica Ní Cheallaigh, a student in Coláiste Ráithín, suggested they would be very worthy recipients of some additional funds after she had taken time to volunteer at the centre during the year.

There is also another link between Coláiste Ráithín and Lakers, as the school was once based on the Florence Road, in the same building where Lakers are now located.

The fundraising event was made up of some traditional events, and the staff and students gathered on Monday afternoon, May 15, for a fun-filled affair with old-school street games, an obstacle course and a colour dash, which ended with another old-school staple, a water fight.

The event took place on the school pitch and the students of Coláiste Ráithín were delighted to welcome members from Lakers to take part in the fun. And, not content with the water fight, the students finished off the day with a dip in the sea.

The school has surpassed its €500 target, but you can still donate by going to: idonate.ie/fundraiser/colaisteraithin