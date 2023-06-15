Cllr Melanie Corrigan elected Cathaoirleach of Bray as history made with Leas-Cathaoirleach

Fine Gael Councillor for Bray West and Wicklow, Melanie Corrigan, is taking over from Councillor Erika Doyle as Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District (BMD), following an election by BMD members at the Annual General Meeting, on Tuesday, June 13.

Acknowledging Cllr Doyle’s service, Cllr Corrigan said she would be a “hard act to follow” and quoted an African proverb by way of expressing how she intends to progress in her new role: "If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far go together."

Cllr Corrigan is from Enniskerry, she is married to Liam and the mother of four children. She has a great interest in the arts and actively supports the work of the Mermaid Arts Centre and the importance it holds as a cultural hub for the community.

Councillor Rory O'Connor, who is also from Enniskerry, was elected as the Leas-Cathaoirleach on the evening. At the age of 24, he has secured his place as the youngest ever to hold this esteemed position in the history of Bray.

Speaking following his election, Cllr O'Connor said: "I hope to use my youth as an advantage in this role by showing the people of Bray, Enniskerry and Kilmacanogue that young people can make it in politics and inspire the next generation to get involved.”

Expressing his gratitude, Councillor O'Connor added: “I am truly honoured to have been given this platform, and despite the one-year term as Leas-Cathaoirleach, I am fully committed to making the utmost of this opportunity."

Cllr O'Connor said he is setting his sights on addressing urgent issues within Bray, Enniskerry, and Kilmacanogue. One of his primary focuses will be on the prevalent problem of vacant houses in Bray, where 63 houses remain unoccupied during a housing crisis. Through his position, he intends to use his voice and influence to drive effective and transparent action.

He also wishes to advance his environmental commitments, which were key pillars of his election campaign, and aims to champion sustainability initiatives across the district and advocate for the preservation of the environment, ensuring a greener future for the local community.

"Very recently we lost a huge amount of NTA funding transport due to the council simply not spending it,” he said. “This money was meant to be used for several great active travel projects across the district. I hope to use my voice to put pressure on getting this funding back and using it to do projects such as the southern cross cycle way and many other projects and help bring about a new age of sustainable travel."

Meanwhile, outgoing Cathaoirleach, Green Party Councillor Erika Doyle, expressed her commitment to build on her experience as she continues to serve as a councillor for the district.

Reflecting on her role over the last 12 months, Cllr Doyle described how she was initially “struck by a sense of panic” and overwhelmed by “imposter syndrome, as many women are when they take on leadership roles”.

“We are here as representatives of the people, but we are also people, something that is increasingly forgotten in the very polarised world of politics. Teenage single mum me, who felt shame and ostracization and had to fight for every little bit of progress, is very glad that I did take it on,” she said.

“And I did so with support from my colleagues both around this table and in my party, my family particularly my children, and also the executive.

“When I was elected as Cathaoirleach I was keen to draw a distinction between my role as councillor and that of Chair. I have tried at all times to be neutral in my approach and open to all members input. I hope you feel that I was successful in this regard. My intention was to hold a space for a group of people who wanted to work together on issues relating to Bray outside of the confines of party politics.

“Only today [Tuesday, June 13], as I stood with the firefighters on the picket line I was told how appreciative they were of the fact that we came together as a group of eight, and outside this chamber, to show our absolute support for them. While their issues are not resolved, they felt the power of the support from their elected representatives.

“While I could list individual highlights as Chair, such as marking the completion of Bray Central, hosting Cathaoirleach’s reception for Bray Tidy Towns and Order of Malta, putting together a budget proposal that got unanimous support, many of the very meaningful moments came in smaller and quieter forms.

“Raising the Ukranian flag in the Council foyer, sent to us from the frontline in Ukraine, attending the National Learning Network awards where I heard the most wonderful accounts of young people overcoming obstacles and reconnected with old friends, but most of all is that the act of wearing the chains encourages people to speak with you, to tell you their story, to ask you yours, to remind you of the responsibility of your office and the reason you are doing this in the first place.

“Put simply, wearing the chains of office places you in a role where you are visible, accessible and accountable, and all of these things are vital for a healthy local democracy.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity and the privilege to serve as your Cathaoirleach for the year. I feel my term has copper fastened my relationships with you all sitting around this table, and I hope we can build on that in the future. I would also like to offer my full support and congratulations to Cllr Corrigan as incoming Cathaoirleach,” she concluded.