Calls for ‘urgent action' to avoid all-out strike at Bray Fire Station

There have been calls for “urgent government action” to avoid an all-out strike next week, as Bray and Greystones Fire Stations alternate rolling stoppages to services in the second phase of the dispute by retained firefighters.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said that retained firefighters deserve urgent action on income and conditions to protect the crucial services they provide.

He asked that the Government “stop paying lip service to the service’s recruitment and retention crisis, to increase the fixed incomes of firefighters, and to increase staffing levels in order to build and maintain a fit-for-purpose service."

Speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion on the issue, Mr Brady said: “Urgent government action is needed to save the crucial services provided by retained firefighters. Without action on incomes and conditions, the future of these services is in doubt, putting lives at risk.

“This is a dangerous job, which is made more dangerous when fire stations are being forced to operate with low crew numbers. This has resulted in some fire authorities taking decisions to temporarily close stations.

“This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of the deaths of Wicklow firefighters Brian Murray, and Mark O’Shaughnessy, who were killed in the line of duty as they fought a fire in Bray. They died as a result of failures within the service, many firefighters say that things are worse now than 15 years ago.

“Retained fire fighters are first responders; they are oft times first on the scene at the site of carnage we can only imagine. There is an emotional tally extracted for retained fire fighters who arrive at the scene of tragedies.”

Referring to the demands placed on the service, Mr Brady said “there has been a shocking lack of action and political leadership from the Government to resolve these issues, which has led to the retention and recruitment crisis, and TDs here in Wicklow need to speak up for the communities they represent.”

Meanwhile, Bray Labour Councillor Anne Ferris said her party has urged the Government to “step up” for Bray’s firefighters.

“The Labour Party is joining other opposition parties to call on the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform to provide the necessary funding to sustain the Bray Retained Fire Services now and into the future,” Cllr Ferris said.

“Right now, retained firefighters in Bray must be on call 24 hours a day for a minimum of 48 hours for 48 weeks of the year. These workers are the backbone of the community in Bray yet their pay, terms and conditions do not reflect the crucial work they carry out.

“There are just over 2,000 retained firefighters in Ireland and they form a core pillar of our fire service. They are asked to live within two-and-a-half kilometres of the fire station, a commitment that is hugely limiting.

"They cannot take up employment outside that zone, which limits their earnings and career potential. We know from listening to members of the Retained Fire Service that they are unable to get mortgage approval because of the conditions of their employment.

“In the context of a cost-of-living crisis which is hammering all workers, it is disgraceful that the Government have not come to the table to resolve the dispute, forcing firefighters to strike. The Labour Party fully supports these workers and their union SIPTU.

“SIPTU has been quite clear that the industrial dispute that has now commenced is a result of the failure of management to adequately address a worsening recruitment and retention crisis. Until the Government steps up and provides adequate funding, this crisis will continue.

“The Minister will have to deal with this issue sooner or later. We in the Labour Party are in full support of retained firefighters in Bray and nationwide. It is time that the Government actually values the crucial work that fire fighters carry out in Bray and beyond.”