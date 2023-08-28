Calls for former Bray District Courthouse to be ‘given to the community’ as renovation work begins

Wicklow TD John Brady has called for a public consultation process as work has finally begun on the former Bray District Courthouse, which has been vacant since 2006, after court services were relocated to the new buildings at the Civic Centre.

Phase One is now under way, with work that includes stripping out the interior, an electrical upgrade, painting, flooring and heating system improvements.

Renovations planned for the outside include new windows and doors, along with painting of the full exterior. Work will also have to be undertaken to safely remove asbestos from the building, while a lift will be installed to allow full access to all levels of the new facility.

Some €340,000 in funding for the refurbishment of the former courthouse was allocated through the Community Recognition Fund in May this year. It followed a long-running campaign by Sinn Féin to secure the transfer of the building for community use.

Commenting on the commencement of the renovations, Deputy Brady said: “Myself and my Sinn Féin colleagues Cllr’s Grace MacManus and Dermot O’Brien, have led out on a long-running campaign over quite a number of years, to first off have the former Bray District Courthouse transferred to community use. I am glad to see that following the securement of funding, that work has begun to bring it back up to a usable standard. It is welcome to see Phase 1 of the refurbishment commencing.

“The former Courthouse building on the Boghall Road in Bray has been vacant since 2006, when court sittings and services were relocated to alternative accommodation. In October 2020 the Courts Service informed me that the old Bray Court House was surplus to their requirements and that they were willing to transfer it to Wicklow County Council.

“I’m delighted that following our successful campaign to secure the transfer of the building for community use that funding has now been secured for the renovation of the old Courthouse. I believe that the next step which can be undertaken right away is to hold a comprehensive consultation process, as was conducted around the old Bray Heritage site, which received 149 submissions, containing many exciting ideas.

“It is essential that community, sporting groups and individuals are given the opportunity to put forward submissions concerning the future use of the building. This should be undertaken at the earliest opportunity, particularly as work has now commenced, in order to transfer the building to community use in a timely manner.”

Meanwhile, Cllr O’Brien added: “We must match the population growth in the town with the development of community facilities. There are currently not enough and it’s frustrating for groups who are competing for limited space. A proactive approach which responds to emerging needs and is sustainable into the future should be our priority in Wicklow County Council.”