Business alliance ranks Bray as ‘clean to Euopean norms’ in major litter survey

The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) group has ranked Bray a being ‘clean to European norms’, in its latest national survey.

IBAL is an alliance of businesses that share a belief that continued economic prosperity – notably in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment – is contingent on a clean, litter-free environment.

The town of Bray was described in the survey as having made “a very strong performance . . . on its return to the League, with seven out of the 10 sites surveyed getting the top litter grade”.

It noted just one heavily littered site – at Dargle Road/Upper Dargle Road – but added: “Clearly a careful eye is kept on the vacant properties along the Main Street as there was no litter directly associated with them.”

The survey ranked Bray joint 13th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed.

It also had praise for the new Bray Central development commenting: “Bray Central is a very recent addition to the town – an exceptionally freshly presented and maintained town centre shopping environment with attractive planting and a complete absence of litter throughout the area surveyed”.

Other locations mentioned in the report include the approach roads, Bray Recycle Centre, Pinewood Close and Bray Town Park, all securing a high grade.

Bray Main Street achieved Grade A status and the judges commented: “Exceptionally fresh main shopping street environment with lovely paving throughout. Work was taking place on some vacant/closed down premises but there were still several others along the Main Street - clearly a close eye is kept on them as they didn't impact in any negative way on the litter situation. Stainless steel bollards, bicycle parking, wooden seating and visitor information notices were all in very good condition and there were just a couple of tiny incidents of graffiti”.

Welcoming the results of the report, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Melanie Corrigan, said: “I would like to congratulate the staff of Bray Municipal District on these excellent results for the Town of Bray, it is their commitment and dedication which has led to these positive results in the latest IBAL survey. We must all continue our efforts to dispose of litter correctly and I would appeal to everyone when visiting our parks, beaches and open spaces to bring litter home or use the bins provided.”

Lorraine Gallagher, District Manager, stated: “I would like to pay tribute to the local business community and Tidy Towns committee along with their volunteers who work tirelessly with Bray Municipal District to keep Bray looking so beautiful.”

Meanwhile,