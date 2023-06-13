‘Bubblegum bliss’ added to Wicklow company’s ice cream flavours

The Summer Party, presented by Hot Press and Bray-based Dairyglen's Smooch, at The Chocolate Factory in Dublin. Photo: Miguel Ruiz/hotpress.com

The ice cream-making arm of Bray-based Dairyglen has added a new flavour to their offering.

Smooch kick-started the summer ice cream season with a bang – partnering with Hotpress magazine to launch their new summer flavour; bubblegum bliss. The blue cold treat is described as “creamy whipped bubblegum ice cream with crunchy bubblegum topping”.

The party, hosted by The Chocolate Factory in Dublin, included a free and unlimited ice cream bar, as crowds from all over enjoyed some of Ireland’s most exciting music talent, with Tullamore trio Chasing Abbey and Wexford pop artist Saige on the stage.

Bubblegum bliss is available now in selected Smooch stores. The company has four locations in Wicklow; Spar on Bray’s seafront, Top Junction 12 in Newtownmountkennedy, and Londis in Aughrim and Tinahely.

The move comes just months after Dairyglen was crowned Best Food and Drink Brand in Ireland at the Small Business Awards.