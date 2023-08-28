Bray’s Mermaid pays tribute to Sineád O’Connor in moving look back at late star’s early years

The extraordinary early career of Sinéad O’Connor is covered in the fascinating documentary Nothing Compares, which plays at the Mermaid.

Focusing on the years 1987-1993, the film looks at her troubled upbringing, her first steps into music, the meteoric rise she enjoyed after the release of her legendary single Nothing Compares 2U, and the very public protests that “put her in the crosshairs of a cruel tabloid media”.

Nothing Compares received positive reviews from film critics in the US, the UK and Ireland. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 99% approval rating based on reviews from 83 critics.

The website’s critical consensus reads: “A moving look at Sinéad O’Connor’s remarkable life and career, Nothing Compares is enriching viewing whether or not you’re a fan of her work.”

The Guardian’s film critic Peter Bradshaw gave it 4/5 stars, describing it as “a bracing guide to a brilliant individual who declined to conform.” The Telegraph critic Neil McCormack gave it 5/5 stars, describing it as “the most potent film about the travails of a woman in the pop industry since Asif Kapadia’s 2016 Oscar-winning Amy”. Showing for one night only at Mermaid Arts Centre, Saturday September 2, at 7pm.