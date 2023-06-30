Bray’s Mermaid Arts Centre invites tenders to operate busy cafe

The Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray is inviting tenders for the operation of its café, which comes as a “blank canvas” for the successful candidate to work with.

Located in the heart of Bray, the centre holds approximately 340 events annually with between 35,000 and 40,000 people attending and is located adjacent to the HSE, Courts Service, Bray Municipal District and a variety of schools and other local amenities.

The café is a fundamental part of what the space offers and tenders are invited for a period of one year, with the option of renewal every two years thereafter.

The centre said the café “comes as a blank canvas with some counters and carpentry in place” and management “will work with the successful candidate on upgrading the space”.

The venue holds a Publicans’ Licence (ordinary) and Theatre Licence and is allowed to sell alcohol during specified times once a production is scheduled. While the centre expects any applicant to be able to continue this service, as well as limited evening food options, they are not being invited to run an evening bistro/restaurant business, rather a café that also covers as theatre bar for the performances.

The café must be able to cater for Mermaid Arts Centre’s audience members, artists, gallery and workshop visitors, meeting attendees and other visitors to the building, by providing high quality meals, snacks and refreshments throughout the day, as well as providing take-out options and interval drinks for the busy evening programme of events. In addition, there will need to be a catering option for local businesses to avail of.

There will be an emphasis on providing a quality café offering, that embodies good quality food, efficient service, cleanliness, climate awareness and is cost effective.

The deadline for submissions of expressions of interest is Friday, July 14, at 5pm. A shortlist will be formed from all expressions of interest and shortlisted companies informed before July 21. Shortlisted companies are then invited to submit a more detailed business plan before Friday, August 4, at 5pm and the successful company will be informed before Monday, August 4.

The rent on the premises is currently €33,000 per annum and indoor seating capacity for the cafe is approximately 42, with outdoor capacity approximately 20. The opening hours for the café are generally Monday to Saturday from 9.00am to 5.00pm, and 9.00am to post-interval on show days. The venue is also open for performances most evenings there will need to be a presence on a Sunday to facilitate any shows booked in.

There is a potential market for people outside of Mermaid’s visitors looking for a lunchtime take out and Mermaid is located within Bray Civic Centre, which includes the HSE, Courts Services, Bray Municipal District, a residential development and other businesses.

The successful tender will be responsible for the supply, maintenance and servicing of all catering equipment, as well as necessary crockery, glassware and cutlery for the operation of the cafe.

All interested parties can view the space in person between Monday, July 3 and Thursday, July 6 and times must be agreed in advance by emailing gm@mermaidartscentre.ie and an expression of interest can be sent before 5pm on Friday, July 14.

Your expression of interest must include a brief description of the overall organisation of your company, a brief outline on your plans/ideas together with references.