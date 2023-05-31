Bray’s Fatima House, home to Legion of Mary and roller discos, set for demolition

Permission has been sought to demolish Fatima House, on Quinsborough Road, Bray for the construction of a six-story, mixed use building.

Lenida Developments Ltd has lodged an application for planning permission for the demolition of the existing single/two storey detached derelict building, and for the construction of a detached, six-storey mixed-use building, with a floor area of 2937 m2, consisting of civic, office and community use and 26 apartments comprising: 14 one-bed apartments, four two-bed/three person apartments, and eight two-bed /four person apartments.

Wicklow County Council received a letter of consent from the de Montfort Trust (the legal entity of the Legion of Mary), on February 20, 2023, for the demolition of the existing derelict building, which is located close to Bray Dart Station.

A decision date is set for July 4, 2023 and the deadline for submissions is June 13, 2023.

The first Praesidium (group) of the Legion of Mary opened in Bray in 1939, and Legionaries in Bray, with the help of voluntary labour, set about building their own Legion house. Fatima House was officially opened on Easter Sunday 1950.

Many Bray natives have fond memories of their young days spent in Fatima House, either as members of the Legion or by attending one of the many clubs such as the 'Bru', the roller-skating discos, boxing clubs and karate clubs and, in later years, the local discos.

During the floods in the 1960s, Fatima House was used as temporary accommodation for people who had to leave their homes. It was also the place where Open Door, the activity centre for adults with physical disabilities, which is now located on Vevay Road, first started back in the ‘80s.