Bray’s Alpha CC backs epic Atlantic to Mediterranean cycle for Purple House

Jonathan Donnelly from AlphaCC, with cyclists taking part in the Coast2Coast Atlantic to the Mediterranean challenge, at Purple House.

Bray IT service provider Alpha CC has been announced as the new jersey sponsors for the Purple House epic Coast2Coast Atlantic to the Mediterranean cycle challenge in June. Based in Herbert Road, Bray and founded in 1985, Alpha CC has grown to become a national service provider to the IT Service Industry, while also specialising in IT Cleaning services, a unique service for IT environments such as data centres, comms rooms and ATMs.

Some 30 cyclists will depart from Ireland on June 9 and will assemble in Biarritz in France, where they will begin their five-day cycle from the East Coast to the West Coast of France. Their route will skirt along the Pyrenees, and on day two the cyclists will tackle the famous Tour de France climb of the Tourmalet.

The challenge will end when the cyclists arrive in Canet Plage on the West Coast of France, five days later, under the guidance of Irish Cycling Safaris.

With all participants paying their own way for flights, meals and accommodation, this means that all fundraising undertaking by the cyclists goes directly to the services provided at Purple House.

While visiting Purple House recently, the cyclists heard from 18-year-old Hannah O’Toole about the bereavement services at Purple House which greatly helped her following the passing of her dad, Paddy O'Toole.

While nine-year-old Sophie Flanagan Kelly and her mum Emma spoke about the impact Purple House has had on them as a family since losing Sophie's dad on Christmas Day, in 2020.

The cyclists where then given a tour of the Purple House facilities to see the Cancer Physical Rehab Facility, the Children's Therapy room and sensory pod, the counselling rooms and more.

To support the cyclists and to help support more families impacted by Cancer, please visit: idonate.ie/event/atlantictomedcycle