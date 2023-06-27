Bray World Cup Blitz brings in €20,000 for Make-A-Wish charity

Chris Gallagher and Vincent Lang presenting a cheque for €20,000 to Susan O'Dwyer and Hayleigh Knowles, of Make A Wish Ireland, following the World Cup Blitz in Bray.

Bray Emmets was the location for the World Cup Blitz Charity Event in aid of Make-A-Wish, which took place on Sunday, June 4, and raised a grand total of €20,000.

Organiser Vincent Lang, who is a coach at Ardmore Rovers FC in Bray, had a mammoth task organising the event, which saw over 370 players taking part on the day.

Each team contributed €200 for a squad of 10, and individual players could take part for a fee of €20. Some 32 teams enjoyed the occasion, which was a tremendous success in terms of raising such a huge sum, but also in getting so many involved – between players, supporters, food vendors and emergency services offering to participate, Vincent said over 1,000 people joined in.

While fees contributed to the €20,000 total, the rest was made up by donations from local businesses. Football has always been in Vincent’s blood and he is going to be coaching the Ardmore girls’ side when the season resumes, while planning another blitz next year.

The idea and execution for the charity event was his own, and he chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation following the tragic passing of the children of two of his close friends.