Bray will get Sinéad O’Connor memorial, but house could become apartment block

Sinéad O'Connor's former home in Bray this week, as fans have been leaving tributes to the late star. Photo: Leigh Anderson.

The exterior of Sinéad O’Connor's former Bray home 'Montebello' when it was on the market in 2021.

There have been calls among many Bray residents for a permanent tribute at – if not the preservation of – the former home of the late Sinéad O’Connor, despite the fact the private owner of the seafront property is waiting on a decision from An Bord Pleanála to convert the Victorian house into apartments.

BBA Architecture, on behalf of Rachel Carthy, lodged a planning application with Wicklow County Council in May last year, but the council refused permission on grounds that it would be out of character with the streetscape and would intrude on views of the protected structures in the vicinity of the site.

The singer bought the six-bed house, named ‘Montebello’ in 2007. It’s located on the Strand Road along Bray’s seafront and was sold in 2021 for €1,040,000.

Sinéad had put her own stamp on the property, which had given it a unique status on the seafront, the stand-out being the choice of bright red, yellow and green paint to boost the quoin stones on the double-fronted house, built in the 1860s.

In fact, one Bray local had posted in a tribute how they always remembered “passing her house with the lovely coloured bricks”.

While there have been suggestions ranging from “buy the house and set up a music foundation there in her name”, to memorials, murals and plaques, the fact remains that the home is in private ownership and an appeal has now been lodged to gain permission to convert the building into five apartments.

The plans also include the removal of those coloured quoins, which people seem to have found a connection with.

In the appeal, it was noted that the esplanade/seafront “is not an Architectural Conservation Area” and that the refusal was “not justified”. It added that the scheme “will not impact on protected structures nor protected views” and “relative to the scale of buildings beside the subject site, the proposed development is not (sic) have a material impact on the character of the Seafront”.

A decision is due on September 4. In the meantime, there is a clamour, almost a sense of desperation, to mark the passing of Bray’s adopted musical legend immediately and where else can people turn but to the home with the beautifully coloured bricks?

While being sympathetic to the outpouring of grief, and affected and saddened too by Sinéad’s untimely passing, local councillors have advised caution in the rush to preserve the singer’s memory by making premature plans for what was once a family home and which is now privately owned by another.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy, said that while “Sinéad was a big part of our community, we will be taking time to consider how we can honour the contribution that she made and what that might look like”.

“We’ll have to allow some time for the family to grieve first. Regarding plans for the house, it is privately owned so the local authority wouldn’t have a say,” she said.

She added that things “are very raw still with Shane’s passing, and there have been calls to honour Shane”.

Now the landscape has changed with Sinead’s passing, she said it is too early to be making a statement on what will or may be done.

Meanwhile, Green Party Councillor, Erika Doyle also said it was too early to be considering tributes.

“I think it’s very early days to be discussing tributes to Sinéad in Bray,” she said. “I’m cognisant of the fact that some of her family live locally and this is all still very raw. Any permanent tribute would have to be carried out in consultation with her family and I think we should leave a respectful amount of time before any approaches are made.

“In time, I think a commemorative plaque outside Montebello would be fitting, to mark the fact that she lived there. Regarding calls to preserve Montebello, the owner of the house is currently appealing planning permission refusal for conversion to apartments. It is privately owned and the council has no ownership rights.

“Aside from a plaque, I would like to see a fitting permanent tribute to Sinéad to recognise her incredible contribution to the arts and to Irish society. I’m sure this is something that will happen in time but it needs to be handled sensitively. Sinéad deserves to have something she and her family would approve of.”