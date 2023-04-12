Bray Town Hall tree vandals leave local volunteer heartbroken

​

The tree beds outside the Town Hall, in Bray, which had fallen into a state of disrepair.

A senseless act of vandalism has left one of Bray’s most committed volunteers heartbroken, after his efforts to clean up the tree beds at Bray’s Town Hall were marred by vandals who destroyed his work after just one night.

Not everyone in Bray is familiar with the name of Séamus Connor but anyone who has walked up Bray Head has witnessed his work. In April 2007, Seamus set up Bray Coastcare after he was shocked to see the sheer amount of litter on Bray Head while he was taking part in the Good Friday Procession.

Bray Tidy Towns had been disbanded by 2007, and while that group reformed in 2009 and have been doing great work in the community ever since, there was a yawning need for someone to step in and maintain areas that had become black spots.

After the Good Friday procession, Séamus had something of an epiphany and realised “there is no point in just moaning about an issue as nothing will change”.

“It is my philosophy,” he says, “that if you see something that needs to be done in your town, county or country and you can help to make positive change, whether that be contacting your public representatives or by getting the initiative off the ground yourself, you should do it if you have the time and ability.”

Séamus contacted the Bray People initially and put a notice in the newspaper’s pages looking for volunteers, once he realised how big a job he had on his hands. A skip was donated free by Greenstar and 12 volunteers turned up on the first day, removing 42 large heavy duty bags of rubbish from Bray Head.

With the suggestion by one volunteer to engage in more regular clean-ups, Séamus got in touch with An Taisce, which runs the environmental initiative called ‘Clean Coasts’. It provides assistance to members of the public to formally set up volunteer groups, thus Coastcare was established with monthly clean-ups running every second Saturday of the month from 12-3pm. A grant was also provided for insurance and the group was able to take over the old container that had been used for the former pitch and putt club at the base of Bray Head.

Séamus points to the need for monthly rather than weekly clean-ups as a sign of progress, since there is a lot less litter now than there was back in 2007. The group have now been maintaining areas of the Bray coast along the cliff walk, Naylor’s Cove, Bray beach and harbour and even along the River Dargle for 16 years.

Turning his attention to the shabby state of the area around the Town Hall, Séamus – who joined Aontú in 2019 and was director of local elections, contesting the General Election himself the following year – was joined by Aontú's Karen Luby for a six-hour maintenance job on the trees, which had been recently replanted by Bray Municipal District.

Work included cleaning up the beds – which seemed to have become the unofficial ash tray for the town’s smokers – removing weeds, rejuvenating soil, putting down compost, sowing wildflower seeds then carefully cordoning off the beds so people didn’t trample on them (or use them for ash trays).

However, Séamus’s sense of elation at a job well done was short-lived. Returning the next morning with new signs reading, ‘Please Bee Careful Wildflowers planted’, he says “his heart sank” as vandals had torn the lower limbs from some of the trees.

“I don’t understand it,” Seamus says. “We shouldn’t tolerate anti-social behaviour like this in our town.”

Undeterred, Séamus repaired the damage as best he could and he and Karen are now planning to focus their attention on the Firefighters’ Memorial across the road, which is also in need of a good spring clean.