Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk no closer to reopening

Councillor Stephen Stokes raised a number of issues relating to recreation in Greystones at the March Municipal District meeting. The perennial issue of the cliff walk was brought to the table, Cllr Stokes asking “if we are any further along”, since the onset of spring made the need for such an important amenity to the district even more pressing.

The playground at Charlesland was also raised, as the grounds were in bad need of repair and it too was a very important facility to the residents.

The swing gate at the Charlesland Dog Park was also in need of attention, he said, adding that the ground underfoot had become “quite boggy” and could benefit with some bark being laid down.

Reiterating these concerns, Councillor Mark Barry asked whether it would not be more efficient to “replace the surface of the playground in Charlesland, rather than simply repairing it, given it was over 12 or 13 years old”.

Cllr Stokes praised the repair work which had been carried out by district staff in front of Greystones Dart station, saying it was a “massive improvement” and wondered whether similar work was planned for the opposite side of the road at AIB Bank, which “definitely needs attention”.

Regarding the latest updates to the cliff walk, District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon could only inform the council that solicitors were awaiting response from landowners.

He was referring to Wicklow County Council’s proposal to permanently re-route the Greystones section of the walk further inland. The council has been engaged in ongoing discussions with landowners about acquiring land but this process is taking longer than expected.

The playground in Charlesland would, as Cllr Barry suggested, be replaced fully but a timeline was impossible to pin down, Mr O’Hanlon said, citing staff pressures and the need to find suitable contractors.

Some works have been carried out at the dog park and there are plans to repair the swing gate and to lay down bark, which has not been done to date because of the recent wet weather. There are also plans to plant new trees.

The bus stop and pavements at AIB will be looked at and repair work, similar to that carried out at the station, may be required.

However, traffic volumes, both vehicular and pedestrian, meant that such works needed to be carried out at night time and that had to be taken into account.