Bray Tidy Towns make a clean break for August

Bray’s citizens will just have to look after their own streets with a bit more care than normal over the coming weeks, as the Bray Tidy Towns volunteers will be taking a break from their chores until mid-September. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that they will be back with an exciting bulb-planting programme which will help bring some cheer and colour to the town in the spring.

Now for some more bad news. They will need lots of help planting the bulbs. But back to the good news: if you've never done it before, they will be on hand to show you exactly what you need to do and will provide all the equipment needed.

There is no firm commitment required, as volunteers are welcome to come along on an ad hoc basis. There are those who only like gardening and don't come to the litter picks, and vice versa. There is really something for everyone as the group go about the business of keeping Bray clean and tidy, and even coming along for a once-off can really help them out.

If you fancy rolling up the sleeves in September, keep an eye on the group’s social accounts for updates: facebook.com/BrayTidyTowns