Bray theatre group stage Wilde’s farcical classic at the Mermaid Arts Centre

Square One Theatre Group take charge of the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray next week, as the group’s Máire Iremonger and Jackie Cullen direct Oscar Wilde’s “trivial comedy for serious people” - the brilliant and razor sharp The Importance of Being Earnest.

Wilde’s classic – and his last play as a writer – was one of his must successful, with three film adaptations, the last, in 2002, featuring Colin Firth, Judi Dench, and Reese Witherspoon in starring roles.

The ‘farcical’ play centres around John Worthing, a carefree gentleman and the inventor of a fictitious brother called Ernest. Ernest’s wicked ways give John an excuse to leave his country home from time to time and journey to London, where he stays with his close friend and confidant, Algernon Moncrieff.

Algernon has a cousin, Gwendolen Fairfax, with whom John is deeply in love. During his London visits John (under the name Ernest) wins Gwendolen’s love but when he asks for Gwendolen’s hand from the formidable Lady Bracknell, John reveals he is a foundling who was left in a handbag at Victoria Station. Lady Bracknell insists he produce at least one parent before she consents to the marriage.

Returning to the country home where he lives with his ward Cecily Cardew and her governess Miss Prism, John finds that Algernon has also arrived under the identity of the nonexistent brother Ernest. Algernon falls in love with Cecily, who has long been infatuated by the mysterious, fascinating brother Ernest.

Then, with the arrival of Lady Bracknell and Gwendolen, chaos – and farce, this is farce after all – erupts. It is discovered that Miss Prism is the absent-minded nurse who some 20 years ago misplaced the baby of Lady Bracknell’s brother in Victoria Station. Thus John – spoiler alert here – whose name is indeed Ernest, is Algernon’s elder brother, and the play ends with the two couples living, more or less, happily ever after.

It is a riot and you will have a hoot – guaranteed. The Importance of Being Earnest runs at the Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray at 7.30pm from Tuesday, April 18 to Saturday, April 22. Tickets €21 from mermaidartscentre.ie