Bray summer festivals: Your guide to what’s on in Bray this summer

You know it’s summer in Bray when people start looking skywards talking about the Air Display and children get lost down the backs of couches searching for change to splurge on the funfair.

Bray has always been synonymous with seaside entertainment and this year won’t disappoint, whether you’re a resident or a visitor, as there is something for everyone with the ‘Make a break for Bray’ summer campaign.

There is everything from outdoor movies, live music, as well as food festivals and, of course, the fireworks finale to look forward to.

Movies by the Bandstand

For families, summer evenings begin with Movies by the Bandstand, taking place on Wednesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 12. The movies and screening times will be revealed on social media in due course, so keep an eye on bray.ie’s social pages for updates. This is a free event, with no ticket required, but it is advised to bring a deckchair and/or a blanket (it’s summer but it’s still the seafront).

Seafront funfair

The Seafront Funfair gets under way from Saturday July 22 and runs until Monday August 7, so join the queue and prepare for some hair-raising rides that most adults are unable to look at and for them, there are the staple bumper cars, ghost trains, stalls – things that don’t leave the ground basically – all happening daily from 12 noon until 10pm. There are special discounted tickets available on weekdays from the onsite box office.

Beach BBQ festival

You can join the outdoor party at the Beach BBQ Festival on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23, which includes DJ sets and a variety of food trucks. This family-friendly food event is billed as “the ultimate summer party”, offering a large selection of activities including a funfair, demos, games, DJ sets, and BBQ and food trucks.

From 11.00am to 7.00pm on both days, a top-notch line-up of vendors will fire up their grills, serving up BBQ meats including burgers, sausages, kebabs, wings – and not forgetting veggie and vegan dishes.

Across the weekend, DJs will spin top summer anthems, while over on the Demo Stage, food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness the culinary expertise of special guests who will showcase their top secrets, tips, techniques and recipes.

For those looking to unleash their competitive spirit, the Beach BBQ Festival also offers a range of summer games, where participants have the chance to win exclusive festival merchandise. Admission is completely free, making it an accessible and enjoyable experience for everyone. Full details are available at: beachbbqfestival.com.

Bray Air Display

The big event on the calendar is the Bray Air Display, Ireland’s biggest air show, which runs over the weekend of July 29 and 30.

Needless to say, DARTS will be busy, parking for visitors will be at a premium, as will space along the seafront and strand, so planning is advised. Ground entertainment begins from noon daily, followed by the Air Display at 3.00pm on both days. See brayairdisplay.com for more information.

Fireworks Night

On bank holiday Monday, August 7, the night sky over Bray will be lit with 193 fireworks, producing 1728 projectiles, from nine flame units and approximately 2.5 tonnes of equipment.

This year’s fireworks party will begin at 9:30pm with hosts East Coast FM’s Rob & Laura. The radio station will also provide the soundtrack for the display, launching after 10.00pm.

Sunday Summer Sounds

The Sunday Summer Sounds returns to Bray’s Victorian bandstand on selected Sundays throughout the summer, for a series of free concerts that will feature big band performances from the Airport Police and Fire Service Band to the Bray Concert Band, and plenty more.

It all kicks off on Sunday, June 25 at 2:30pm with the Communications Workers’ Union Band and runs until September 10, when it closes with the Airport Police and Fire Service Band.

Her Outdoors Week

For the ladies this year, there is something different as ‘HER Wicklow, Outdoors’ Week runs from Monday, August 14 to Sunday, August 20. HER Outdoors Week aims to celebrate and encourage more females to get out and enjoy the benefits of being in the outdoors, while bringing visibility to the opportunities for women and girls to get involved in outdoor physical activity.

This is a Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership and Sports Ireland initiative and there is ample opportunity to be outdoors in Bray. Details of events will be posted closer to the time, on: sportireland.ie/heroutdoors

Commenting on the line-up of fun events scheduled across the summer in Bray, Eugene Finnegan from Bray Tourism said: “Bray is ready to welcome visitors with a line-up of exciting festivals, events and activities that will make this summer an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

“From a thrilling funfair, Ireland’s biggest airshow to mesmerising fireworks, Bray has it all. I’m very proud to announce the ‘Make a break for Bray’ summer campaign, showcasing the town’s diverse tourism offerings.

“Bray is not only home to these incredible festivals and events but also offers a wide range of unique experiences that cannot be found anywhere else.”