Bray singer Caoi de Barra brings ‘Scooter’ tour to Harbour Bar

Bray singer/songwriter Caoi de Barra, who is currently based in Berlin and is well-known as a member of the acclaimed alternative-pop trio from Bray, Wyvern Lingo, is touring Ireland during the summer on her “trusty 125cc scooter” and has a date pencilled in for the Harbour Bar, on Thursday, August 17.

Her latest single, Treehouse, is described as “captivating disillusioned-summer-bop, where the Irish housing crisis leaves de Barra feeling trapped in a perpetual state of adolescence, and the concept of being a self-sufficient artist seems as lofty as building a dwelling up a tree.”

“It’s really letting my petulant inner child do the problem solving,” de Barra said.

And having just played at Glastonbury with Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Allison Russell, she spoke about her decision to tour Ireland.

“Exploring the backroads, towns and villages of Ireland on my 125 cc scooter feels extremely peaceful and enriching to me. Less practical than a car, but low on fuel usage, and almost as romantic as travelling on horseback.

"On top of that I have the privilege of performing my songs for people in the places I go to, immediately immersed in the local arts scene. The scooter tour for me is the perfect solo quest.”

Tickets for the show are available from: campsite.bio/caoidebarra