Bray sewer network upgrades completed by Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, Fingal, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and South Dublin County Councils has completed six major upgrades to sewer and water networks across the Greater Dublin Area (GDA), including Bray, over the past year.

The completion of these vital wastewater projects will help protect the environment, by reducing the risk of sewer overflows during heavy rainfall while significantly increasing the capacity and operational performance of the existing sewers in Bray. The works took place at Old Connaught, under the Local Sewer Network Improvement Project and saw the construction of approximately 400m of new gravity sewer on Ravenswell Road.

Over three kilometres of new pipeline have been constructed in urban and commuter belt communities.

In addition, over 400m of new water mains have also been installed in Cherrywood Business Park. The completion of this project will support economic and social development in the area and provide a resilient and robust water supply for generations to come.

Commenting on the benefits of these upgrades to local communities, Mark Murray, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of these critical upgrades to key water and wastewater infrastructure in the GDA. A water and wastewater network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to continue to support sustainable growth and development and enable communities to thrive.

“The size and scale of these upgrades will support existing and future residential and commercial development while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network, reducing the risk of sewer flooding to homes and businesses. It will also enhance the local environment by reducing the risk of sewer overflows into river systems,” he added.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD added; “I am delighted to see the significant progress being made to enhance economic and social development through the delivery of essential infrastructural upgrades across the GDA. These upgrades are vital for future growth and development, for protecting our environment, and crucially, will provide the capacity we need for more homes and development in the region.”

The delivery of new and upgraded critical water and wastewater services is vital to support economic growth both locally and nationally across the country. In the most populated region in Ireland, Uisce Éireann said it is committed to playing its part in the national drive to provide homes to people by developing and prioritising the delivery of key water and wastewater infrastructure.