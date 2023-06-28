Bray Rowing Club’s new skiff launches as club faces uncertain future

Despite being without a premises, Bray Rowing Club is still weathering the storm and launched a new skiff on the esplanade on Sunday, June 4 with a blessing by Fr Dan Nguyen.

Christina II was named in honour of the daughter of Noel and Ann Walsh and the skiff has a poignant history.

Noel, who died in September 2020, was one of the founding members of the club, and the Christina I was named in honour of the couple’s daughter but was destroyed in rough seas some 30 years ago after it was first launched following her passing.

Ann Walsh did the honours as Christina II set out for her maiden voyage, and there were some rays of hope on the horizon as Club Captain Andy O’Reilly said negotiations are ongoing with Wicklow County Council over the premises, which were closed in April because the building was deemed unsafe.

In the meantime, three of the club’s skiffs have to be left outside, enhancing the nautical theme along the seafront certainly, but also proving an irresistible lure to passers-by who are using them as seats as they tuck into their fish and chips.

Andy said the club urgently needs shelter for its boats and they are pinning their hopes on another fundraising drive to help with the costs associated with the planning process and to go towards any revamp – subject to approval. Their last outing, scheduled for May, couldn’t go ahead because the elements went against them on the day.

The club is organising another event in conjunction with Greystones Rowing Club, where they will endeavour to row from Bray to Greystones and back as many times as possible in one day, with all the money the Bray club raises going towards the new clubhouse, and all the money the Greystones club raises going towards the Kevin Bell Trust, which aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad.

The date, later in the summer, has still to be confirmed.

If you would like to contribute, go to: gofundme.com/f/braystones-save-our-club