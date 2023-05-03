Bray Rowing Club in race against time to keep afloat

After it was forced to cancel its annual Open Day last month due to ‘safety concerns’, the members of Bray Rowing Club are making a last-ditch attempt to save the club from certain demise by holding a fundraising event on Saturday, May 6.

The club had to call off its Open Day, which was scheduled for April 15, after Wicklow County Council advised the committee that the clubhouse had become unsafe to use due to structural issues. It was a huge blow to the club, which was founded in 1935 and uses the day as a showcase to recruit new members.

The club captain, Andrew O’Reilly, spoke of his dismay at the loss of the clubhouse, which the members re-built themselves in 1996 from an old bus shelter that lay derelict on the site, at the south end of the beach.

The Council hasn’t given the club much time to vacate the building, which in itself poses problems given it houses four skiffs, several kayaks and a number of rowing machines.

“The problem is we’ve nowhere to go,” Andrew said, adding that the club doesn’t dispute the fact the building is in need of substantial reparations. The Bray District engineer compiled a report and unfortunately the roof is structurally unsound.

Andrew said the council has mooted a space at the harbour, while the club would rather a space where the breakwater exists on the near side of the harbour wall, as it is easier to launch the boats. Either way, the council is unable to pay for it so the club has to depend on the fundraising event to raise enough for a new premises. And sadly, time is running out.

Andrew, who rowed the Atlantic last year in 42 days, said the last word from the Council was that the club has only seven days (and counting) to save itself from going under. It now has 70 members, but if it is unable to secure a future home, that could sink to less than 20.

Andrew said the club is an excellent resource for the community and all its members are volunteers. Any money made from subs just pays for the maintenance of the equipment and the facilities.

“We will end up with the boats sitting on the prom,” he said, “as we have nowhere else to go.”

Greystones Rowing Club, together with clubs from the east coast, will be joining the ‘Braystones Fundraiser’ for a 12-kilometre row, which kicks off at 9.00am, on Saturday May 6 at the clubhouse.

You can also donate here: www.gofundme.com/f/braystones-save-our-club