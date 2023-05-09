Bray residents get behind annual Spring clean of local housing estate

The annual spring clean-up of Sugarloaf Crescent, in Bray, took place over two days on Friday April 28 and Saturday April 29 and once again there was a great turnout to leave the area in near pristine condition.

Patricia O'Leary, of the Sugarloaf Crescent Residents’ Association, remarked that unfortunately the weather did nobody any favours, but the residents and local volunteers were undeterred and remained determined to tidy up their respective patches.

Patricia wanted to thank Bray Municipal District, which organised the bag collection, and extended a special thanks to Nicola Murphy, who helped rally the ladies from Sunbeam House to pitch in on the Saturday morning, getting most of the job done before the heavy downpours of rain descended for the day.

The clean-up was run in conjunction with An Taisce, which promotes Ireland's nationwide anti-litter campaign during the month of April. An Taisce provides colour-coded plastic bags for recyclable and non-recyclable waste, as well as gloves to keep hands safe and clean. In 2022, 5,640 groups carried out clean-ups, with volunteers collecting 2,600 tonnes of litter.