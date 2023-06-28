Bray park and ride facility ‘moving forward at pace’ to 2024 completion

At the June meeting of the Bray Municipal District, the elected members received a presentation on the Fassaroe Park and Ride facility from Barry Dorgan, National Transport Authority, and Geoff Emerson, Clifton Scannel Emerson & Associates.

In March this year, the NTA announced the proposed timeframes for three new bus-based park and ride sites along the N11/M11. Park and ride sites were proposed in Rathnew, Ashford, Kilpedder and Fassaroe, in conjunction with Wicklow County Council.

The park and rides are currently at the design stage and it is now intended to start the planning consent process for Fassaroe, followed by Rathnew and Ashford, then Kilpedder.

Subject to planning approval, the aim is to deliver the park and ride in Fassaroe in the last three months of 2024, Ashford and Rathnew in Q1 of 2025 and Kilpedder in Q2 of 2025.

As set out in the Bray Municipal District Local Area Plan (LAP) 2018-2024, the lands at Fassaroe are planned to be developed on a phased basis that will incorporate appropriate transport interventions to support the sustainable development of the lands, in tandem with the introduction of transport infrastructure.

The provision of a Park and Ride facility at Fassaroe will provide significant additional bus connectivity for future residents to and from key destinations in the the Greater Dublin Area, including Dublin City Centre and other key trip end destinations.

The site will require new dedicated bus services but is to be located within 500 meters of the national road network at the N11; will provide high-quality customer experience in terms of waiting areas; with landscaped grounds, disabled parking and EV charging points.

Regarding the number of spaces, councillors were told it now stands at 388 (from an earlier estimate of 400), with a provision of 5pc for disabled parking and 10pc for EV, with the capacity to increase this depending on demand at a later stage.

Ample lighting, CCTV, shelters and bike parking are all in the plans and the site “will be of high quality and will fit well into the landscape”.

There are plans for a dedicated bus service to complement the site, to take commuters from from Fassaroe into Dublin, terminating at Merrion Square, with a 20-minute frequency at peak times and 30 minutes off-peak. The Part 8 (planning) package has been developed and Wicklow County Council aims to proceed with the planning process “within the next few weeks”, with approval pending in the autumn.

Councillor Joe Behan remarked that it was “one of the best bits of news for a long time”, given residents of Bray had been waiting so long to have provision for commuters to get to where they need to along the route suggested, and added that it was “fantastic news that it was moving forward at pace”.

He also said he welcomed the opportunity to make his views known in the autumn and asked whether the lands proposed were council or private ownership.

Cllr Behan also said he had been approached by residents at Upper Dargle Road, who had expressed concern about buses coming along Dargle Road into Bray, and asked if the scheme involved buses coming along that same road.

Councillor Rory O’Connor, querying the allocation of EV spaces, also said he would love to see integrated solar panels, as is happening throughout similar developments in France, since “for something new like this, we should be reducing carbon further with solar panels”.

Councillor Dermot O’Brien wanted to know who will be providing the actual bus service, and commented that while the initiative was welcome, “it will only be as good as the bus service itself”.

The issue of EV spaces was also raised by Councillor Erika Doyle, who asked how long it would take to increase the capacity from 10 to 20 per cent, should the need arise.

She also asked about the security of the bike parking, and if the demands of the site increased generally, was there scope to build up rather than build out and use more land.

Councillors heard that the land was privately owned by Cosgrave and discussions were in place for commercial agreement with the hope of avoiding a CPO (compulsory purchase order) process. Regarding the extensive use for bus transport on Dargle Road, they were told the scheme was about moving up and down the N11 corridor, thus negating the need to use that artery.

Solar panels would be given the consideration they deserved but there were no plans to have them included at the moment as they require a lot of infrastructure on the site. The dedicated bus service, finally, would be going out to tender.