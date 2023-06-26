Bray native Sr Cyril Mooney dies in India aged 86

Sorrow at the death of ‘Wicklow’s Mother Teresa’

A nun from Bray, Sr Cyril Mooney (86), who received India's highest civil award, the Padma Shri, for her work in education, has died in Kolkata, India after a long illness.

Born in 1936, Sr Cyril won a scholarship to Loreto Convent in Bray and decided to become a nun at the age of 13.

She grew up in Wolfe Tone Square, Bray, where she became a messenger for her mother handing out magazines for the Holy Ghost Father's Missions and began to develop an interest in the work they were doing.

She also learned a great deal from the Mother Superior at Loreto Convent, where she was a student, and first felt her vocation at the age of 13 during a retreat in school.

She left Ireland in 1956 when she was 19 for Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), on a journey that took her from Dun Laoghaire by ship, to England, the Canary Islands and South Africa before finally reaching Kolkata, becoming principal of Loreto Day School at Sealdah, Kolkata in 1979 after completing her PhD in Zoology.

She went on to found the Rainbow School Programme, when poverty in India inspired her to use education as in instrument of change and empowerment. The convent schools, previously attended only by the well-off, opened their doors to the poor, helping some 450,000 people to significantly improve their circumstances.

"We call them Rainbow Children because you can't tie a rainbow down,” she had said at the time.

Under the Rainbow Programme, 700 children who attend the school pay fees, and the money generated allows 700 more in to the school who cannot afford to pay.

Another innovation of hers was the Barefoot Teachers Training Program that provided teacher training to young people from slums and villages near Kolkata who lacked the basic requirements for admission in teachers’ colleges.

Sister Cyril and her team trained more than 7,000 teachers, who in turn brought primary education to over 350,000 village children with no access to education.

In 1983, she came home to raise money so more children could attend the school. Her trip included visits to Loreto schools explaining the poor conditions of children in Kolkata. She also brought hundreds of young Irish Volunteers to work in the Loreto Sealdah school in Calcutta, to help battle the inhuman conditions in the Indian shanty towns.

On another visit home, in October 2007, she visited Bray and spoke about her experiences with children in India at Mass in the Queen of Peace Church and visited the Loreto school to talk to the students there about life in Kolkata.

She was stopping on the way back from a summit run by Bill Clinton on education, global warming and alleviation of poverty and improvements in health and she brought with her a powerful message: “Every one of us has something to give,' she said. “Whether that is saving one molecule of carbon or helping one child.”

Bray's ‘very own Mother Teresa' was honoured with a civic reception by Bray Town Council at the Town Hall and received the Passion Award from Bray & District Chamber.

Sister Cyril Mooney died on Saturday, June 24, at Loreto House in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata at the age of 86. Her funeral takes place at St Thomas’s Church, Kolkata, on Tuesday, June 27, where Mother Teresa lay in state for a week before her funeral in September 1997.