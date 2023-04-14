Bray Lakers’ lucky raffle winner picks up her new Ford Puma

Gráinne Clarke, from Bray Lakers, with Angela O’Mahoney and John O'Brien, from Bright Ford Motors in Bray.

A BRAND-NEW Ford Puma worth over €30,000 was waiting for collection at the Ford Centre, in Bray, for Angela O’Mahoney, who was the lucky winner of the Bray Lakers Car Raffle in aid of the ‘Lakers’ Greatest Adventure: Building Dreams’ project.

Some 70pc of the raffle proceeds will go towards a new centre for Bray Lakers members, while the remaining 30pc will help to continue providing the vital services it currently undertakes.

The new €2.5m centre will have sports facilities, green spaces, a sensory garden and rooms, a professional kitchen, a café which will employ Lakers members, art and crafts rooms, and support facilities for families and the youth club.

It will be fully accessible and open to all who wish to use the services. So far, Lakers has raised more than €500,000 towards the new centre and received a €1m donation.

And if you fancy getting out of your car for a good cause, Lakers are looking for the ladies to join them for this year’s VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon, on Sunday, June 4.

Email fundraising@lakers.ie to express an interest in taking part.