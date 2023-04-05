Bray Lakers bake Easter hot cross buns for Minister Donnelly

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly may be feeling the heat at the best of times, but it didn’t prevent him dropping into Bray Lakers to see what was cooking in the club’s ovens.

Following a tour around the wonderful centre on Eglinton Road, Mr Donnelly sat down to enjoy some tea and freshly cooked hot cross buns and discussed the vital services that the club provides for local children and adults with an intellectual disability.

Lakers does sterling work in the community, giving opportunities to people with an intellectual disability to develop their skills, co-ordination, and ultimately their self-esteem, by encouraging them to participate in sport, social, recreational and developmental activities – and of course, cookery – according to their abilities.

The club also provides a strong, supportive network for the parents, families and friends of people with an intellectual disability as a vital resource in facing the challenges they confront. Lakers is currently seeking donations to hit a fundraising target of €25,000 to help improve facilities at the centre and build a ‘Forever Home’. To donate, text ‘Lakers’ to 50300 (texts cost €2); for more information, go to: www.lakers.ie

​