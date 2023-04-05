Bray Lakers announce winner of new Ford Puma in raffle to build new centre

Click the photo below for more pics!

The team at Bray Lakers were thrilled to announce the winner of the Car Raffle in aid of the ‘Lakers’ Greatest Adventure: Building Dreams’ project last Thursday – but not as thrilled as the winner Angela O’Mahony, who will now get the keys to a brand new Ford Puma, worth over €30,000.

David Flynn, from The Happy Pear in Greystones, was on hand to draw the winning ticket and now 70pc of raffle proceeds will go towards a new centre for Bray Lakers members; the remaining 30pc will help to continue providing the vital services it currently undertakes.

The new €2.5million centre will have sports facilities, green spaces, a sensory garden and rooms, a professional kitchen, a café which will employ Lakers members, art and crafts rooms, and support facilities for families and the youth club. It will be fully accessible and open to all who wish to use the services. Chairman Fergus Finlay said: “We have almost 400 members with an intellectual disability in Lakers. They believe in us. More than that – they believe in themselves,” adding that the support received from the raffle “will help us to build a better future for people with special needs”.

So far, Lakers has raised more than €500,000 towards the new centre and received a €1m donation.