Bray Easter rescue prompts call for swimmers to ‘take responsibility’ and avoid dangerous area

The North end of Bray Beach, which is a popular swimming spot despite signs warning of the dangers of rip tides.

Signage at the entrance to the North area of Bray Beach, warning against swimming there.

People need to take “personal responsibility’ and avoid swimming at the north end of Bray beach, Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said, after Greystones Coast Guard was called to the aid of a swimmer who got into difficulty over the Easter weekend.

An onlooker called the Coast Guard on Easter Sunday when a swimmer, who was said to have been in his fifties, was seen struggling in the water in the area close to the harbour, where a stone breakwater has been put in place.

Dermot McAuley, from Greystones Coast Guard, said conditions were so bad they wouldn’t have had the time to launch the boat and contacted a team in Bray, who had to assist from the shore. Describing the rescue efforts, Mr McAuley reiterated just how dangerous that stretch of the beach is for swimmers.

“We continuously get called to that spot,” he said. “Near the back of the Harbour on Bray North Beach, he [the swimmer] went in in rough weather and got sucked out. There’s a rip current there, and what happens is when you have strong winds coming from the south or south east onto that beach and the waves are breaking, it’s forcing the water in and it swirls around then goes back out and becomes a rip current that pulls people out.

“He was very lucky,” Mr McAuley added. “He managed to get up on the rocks but he got quite a few cuts and bruises.

“We were going to launch the boat but I sent a team straight to the scene instead. It would take us at least 20 minutes to get from Greystones, and in those conditions probably up to half-an-hour.

“When they arrived they could see him making his way onto the rocks, so they went out to assist him and got him back to the beach. But he refused any help and went straight home. I think he was embarrassed and wouldn’t engage with us,” he added.

Given the conditions were so treacherous, the team then decided to alert other users on the beach to the dangers.

“We went down the beach,” Mr McAuley said, “and there were quite a few other swimmers there and we spoke with them and said conditions weren’t suitable for swimming. Some of them completely ignored us and carried on. And some took our advice and went home.”

Referring to the warning signs that are clearly visible to anyone entering the beach from the esplanade, Mr McCauley said “they just ignore them”, even when the conditions are bad.

“They just have to get into the water, it defies logic,” he said, adding that on this occasion “it ended well”.

In June last year, Deputy Brady made calls for a ‘no-swim rule’ in the area after lifeguards made six rescues in just one day in challenging sea conditions.

Additional signage warning of the dangers was subsequently erected on the beach, but Deputy Brady said “they haven’t had the desired effect”.

He said he was “not sure what else can be done” and stands by his comments regarding the seriousness of the dangers that still persist in that location.

“Trying to enforce a no-swim area is very difficult,” he said, “but we need to get the message out there about how dangerous it is.

“You need leadership shown by people to take the dangers seriously and avoid the area. People need to take personal responsibility. Not only are they putting their own safety at risk, but they are also putting the safety of others at risk,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Greystones Coast Guard also had to come to the assistance of a group of teenagers on the North Pier in Greystones after one of the group, who was in a wheelchair, fell into the water on Thursday.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” Mr McAuley said, “maybe they were just messing around. He could swim but his wheelchair ended up in the water.

“So we did launch the boat and grappled the wheelchair out with the anchor and pulled it into the boat to bring it back to shore for him The bigger problem there was if we didn’t recover it, they’d be trying to recover it themselves,” he added.

