Bray Dart Station revamp to get under way this year

Bray Dart station looks to be finally getting a makeover, after Wicklow TD Simon Harris confirmed a contractor to carry out a full revamp will be appointed by the end of June.

Bray’s station currently has just one retail outlet in operation – a mini-market/convenience store – after its sole coffee kiosk closed last December when the operator, the UK chain AMT, went into administration. It has left a void in the station for commuters, which is thought will be filled by Insomnia in the coming weeks. The toilets are also earmarked for a full retrofit.

Commenting on the revamp, Mr Harris said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that Wicklow County Council are currently assessing the tenders on offer for this project and envisage a contractor to be appointed by the end of this month. Once a tender has been selected, a start date for the upgrade works will be confirmed and I have been told that this should happen later this year.”

“It is fantastic to see progress being made on this project, as Bray Dart station is one of the town’s vital public transport links, serving hundreds of people every day. Upgrading the station will ensure that Bray Dart station can continue to facilitate an ever-increasing number of passengers coming in and out of Dublin.

"I will keep working to maintain this momentum with my colleagues in Government and local stakeholders up until this upgrade has been completed and our community benefits from the upgrades.”