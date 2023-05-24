Bray councillors to pursue solutions to excessive traffic on Wolfe Tone Square

A motion in the name of Cllr Rory O’Connor (April 2, 2023) was put to the councillors at this month’s meeting of Bray Municipal District, “That this Municipal District shall respond to the residents of Wolfe Tone Square North regarding their ideas for resolving the issue of excessive traffic in their local area. To accomplish this, a report will be issued with the idea best suited for the area to be considered by the Elected Members.”