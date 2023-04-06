Bray Council to ask Irish Rail why DART services are disrupted on bank holiday weekends

The disruption to DART services over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend was raised by councillors at this month's meeting of Bray Municipal District Council.

Essential engineering works mean DART services between Dun Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will not be running. The works scheduled by Irish Rail will take place on Saturday, April 8, Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10.

The works will also impact Quinsborough Road, which will be closed between the Florence Road junction and Strand Road from midnight on Friday April 7, until midnight on Monday April 7.

Councillor Rory O’Connor asked why Irish Rail had chosen a bank holiday weekend to carry out such works and, referring to the large volume of correspondence he received over the disruption to people’s travel plans, suggested sending an email to Irish Rail to enquire whether the works were emergency works or if it was bad planning on the part of the operator.

Cathaoirleach Erika Doyle said that while she was not a spokesperson for Irish Rail, she was aware that works of this nature were planned well in advance to avoid disruption to commuters during the week. A bank holiday allows for a clear three days to facilitate the works and to take three days out of the working week would mean “commuter chaos”.

“It is disappointing,” she added. “We want people to visit Bray and we want people from Bray to be able to use the DART but they tend for the most part to be pleasure trips.”

Cllr Doyle said the council could enquire as to how these decisions are made, but added Irish Rail “had flagged it some time ago and we have known about it for several weeks”.

Cllr O’Connor said it would be good to know if the bank holiday “was being sacrificed for a good reason”, with Councillor Anne Ferris adding that “nobody was happy about it”.

Cllr Doyle reiterated that she was not Irish Rail’s spokesperson but “we need to be pragmatic, those works need to take place.”

Councillor Dermot O’Brien wondered whether the decision was “data-informed”, and if there were any findings that showed works carried out over a bank holiday had lesser impact than during the week.

Cllr Doyle concluded by saying she would approach Irish Rail and endeavour to answer the questions raised.

Irish Rail, in the ‘Service Updates’ section on its website dated March 28, stated the works in question include overhead line renewal, train protection system works and level crossing works, as well as works on the new station at Woodbrook, between Shankill and Bray.