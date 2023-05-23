Bray Citizens Information Centre urgently seeks volunteers

Bray Citizens Information Centre is urgently seeking volunteers to provide information to the community on topics like social welfare entitlements, medical cards, consumer affairs and employment rights as demand for the services continue to soar.

Commenting on the requirements of the role for anyone interested in volunteering, Martina Cronin, the Development Manager with South Leinster Citizens Information Service, County Wicklow, said: “Volunteers will be trained in all aspects of this interesting and rewarding work and no previous experience is required.

"We have over 20 volunteers in our centres who enjoy the challenge of doing something new. They are valued members of the team and we could not provide the service without our Volunteer Information Providers,” she said.

South Leinster Citizens Information Service, County Wicklow, provides a free, independent and confidential information, advice and advocacy service on people’s civil and social rights and entitlements on topics such as social welfare, employment, health, consumer issues and more.

The Community Information Centres (CIC) in County Wicklow help on average 12,300 people and respond to approximately 16,000 queries each year. Funded by the Citizens Information Board, Wicklow’s CICs are part of South Leinster Citizens Information Service, a regional service with centres located throughout South Leinster.

Bray Citizens Information Centre is located at The Boulevard Shopping Centre on Quinsboro Road. If you would like to enquire about the opportunities for volunteering, you contact Martina on 087 617 2802, email martina.cronin@citinfo.ie or phone the centre on 0818 07 6780. For more information, visit: citizensinformation.ie