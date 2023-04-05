Bray Chamber honours worthy winners of St Patrick’s Parade Awards
Tom GalvinBray People
With over 1,500 people making up 30 groups in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Bray, it was a difficult task for the judges to decide on the worthy winners, who were presented with their awards in the Town Hall last Thursday by the team at Bray Chamber of Commerce.
There was a significant multicultural element in the parade this year, including the Southside Chinese Residents’ Association, which provided even more colour and vibrancy than normal to the occasion.
And with dancers from Studio X Dance Group putting on nifty displays alongside some serious kicks from the young ninjas representing the Master’s Temple Martial, it was no easy task to choose the best entries. But after some careful consideration, the winners in the following seven categories emerged:
Best Window Display: Quins Pharmacy Best Sports Entry: Bray Emmets GAA Best Spirt of St Patricks Day: Enniskerry Youth Club AFC Best Entertainment: McGrath Flood School of Irish Dancing Best Community Entry: Bray For Love Highly Commended: Shauna McGauran School of Irish Dancing Best Overall Entry: Studio X