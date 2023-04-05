Bray Chamber honours worthy winners of St Patrick’s Parade Awards

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, with Cllr Erika Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, were the winners in the Best Community Entry: Bray For Love.

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, were the winners in the Best Entertainment category: McGrath Flood School of Irish Dancing.

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, were the winners in the Best Sports Entry: Bray Emmets GAA.

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, with Bray Chamber President Sarah Finnegan, were the winners in the Best Window Display category: Quins Pharmacy

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, were the winners in the Best Spirit of St Patrick's Day category: Enniskerry Youth Club AFC.

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, were the winners in the Highly Commended category: Shauna McGauran School of Irish Dancing

Pictured at the Bray St Patrick's Parade 2023 Awards ceremony in the Town Hall, Bray, with Cllr Erika Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, were the winners in the Best Overall Entry, Studio X.

With over 1,500 people making up 30 groups in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Bray, it was a difficult task for the judges to decide on the worthy winners, who were presented with their awards in the Town Hall last Thursday by the team at Bray Chamber of Commerce.

There was a significant multicultural element in the parade this year, including the Southside Chinese Residents’ Association, which provided even more colour and vibrancy than normal to the occasion.

And with dancers from Studio X Dance Group putting on nifty displays alongside some serious kicks from the young ninjas representing the Master’s Temple Martial, it was no easy task to choose the best entries. But after some careful consideration, the winners in the following seven categories emerged:

Best Window Display: Quins Pharmacy Best Sports Entry: Bray Emmets GAA Best Spirt of St Patricks Day: Enniskerry Youth Club AFC Best Entertainment: McGrath Flood School of Irish Dancing Best Community Entry: Bray For Love Highly Commended: Shauna McGauran School of Irish Dancing Best Overall Entry: Studio X

