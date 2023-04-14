Bray Cathaoirleach Erika Doyle secures funding to make playground accessible for disabled children

Green Party councillor and Cathoirleach of Bray Municipal District Erika Doyle has secured funding from the Department of Children and Disability to make Bray’s seafront playground an inclusive and accessible space for children with disabilities.

Cllr Doyle has “made it her ambition” to secure funding to enhance the amenity, after she identified that it did not cater for children with disabilities. Last year, she secured €10,000 from the annual budget towards the works and this has now been topped up following a successful allocation for a ‘Play and Recreation Capital Grant’.

“I’m delighted that this grant application that I worked on with the team at Bray Municipal District council was successful and we have been granted the full amount of €17k. Added to the funding I secured from our budget last year, this means we can start making plans for the redesign,” she said.

“Playgrounds are so important for children and young people's development, and have an important social aspect for parents, who can often feel isolated in parenthood.

"There really is no reason why any playground should be non-inclusive, and steps should be taken to retrofit any existing playground that do not include any equipment for children with disabilities.

“I recently submitted a motion to Wicklow County Council stating that we create a policy to ensure that all playgrounds are made inclusive at design stage, and existing ones are retrofitted where possible. No child should be left out of any facilities that can be used by their friends and siblings simply because they have a disability.

“This is a fantastic first step addressing the dearth of inclusive equipment in the biggest and most popular playground in our district. However, there is still much to be done to address both accessibility and inclusiveness in our town. I will work with our engineers to identify and help fund and find solutions where inequalities exist,” she said.

Cllr Doyle added that she is always open to hearing from people who have suggestions about how this and other issues in Bray can be addressed.