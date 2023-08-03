Bray beach hit with bathing ban for bank holiday

The area to the south of Bray beach has been hit with a bathing ban over water quality.

BRAY’s south beach has been hit with a bathing ban that could continue throughout the August bank holiday weekend.

Following last week’s heavy rainfall, water in the area was tested by Wicklow County Council on Monday and results returned on Wednesday showing high levels of bacteria.

A ‘do not swim’ notice has been issued with immediate effect and this bathing ban is expected to last three to nine days.

Further water samples were taken on Wednesday, which also saw heavy rain in the area, and officials are awaiting results of that testing before reconsidering the bathing ban. This is the second bathing ban over water quality in the area this summer, with another taking place in July.

The current ban does not however affect the bathing area at Bray’s north beach.