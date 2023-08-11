Bray-based Data Edge optimises performance management for BT Ireland

The solution, which is based on Broadcom’s DXNetOps, combines performance management, fault management, Netflow Analysis, and Virtual Network Assurance. It was designed and implemented by Data Edge with the aim of allowing for better detection of incidents in real-time and to reduce false alarms to lower noise on the network, and ultimately better prevent outages.

The new performance management solution has cut the mean time to repair issues by 40 per cent, meaning less downtime for BT Ireland’s customers. The number of alarms has also come down by 80 per cent, freeing up BT Ireland’s team to focus on delivering the best customer experience instead of responding to erroneous alerts.

BT Irelands challenge was that its NOC was reliant on multiple systems and screens to provide up-to-date analysis and information on issues in its network. It needed a fully integrated and scalable performance management system. Data Edge was chosen to provide a solution that shows all network events in one place.

Paul Hackett, BT Ireland’s Head of Architecture, said: “Enabling digital customer experiences are of upmost importance to BT, and working with reliable partners like Data Edge makes those digital customer journeys much easier.

“Integrating BT’s systems into a single view, has streamlined our in-life processes, meaning we resolve issues faster than before. We’ve moved from reactive to proactive resolutions, which is critical in the modern marketplace.”

Martin O’Leary, Senior Account Manager, Data Edge, said: “Having worked with BT Ireland for over a decade, we have been by the company’s side as it has grown and developed its portfolio of network and communication services in Ireland. We are very proud to have delivered such a successful and impactful new solution and will continue supporting BT Ireland on its growth journey.”

Gerry O’Hara, BT Ireland’s Head of Network Assurance, commented: “The DXN functionality means we only see the relevant alarms which assists the NOC in resolving issues more quickly than we ever have before. Data Edge has a deep understanding of our networks and operations, and was able to design, implement and manage this highly integrated and effective network management solution for us.”