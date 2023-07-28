Bray Air Display 2023: Sun to shine on day one but showers forecast for Sunday

If you’re still in Ireland this weekend, chances are there are two things on your mind: one, the Bray Air Display and two, the weather.

The good news is that it's all good to go at the air show, and a return to summery weather is forecast, but only on Saturday.

Confirming all systems go for the show, Sé Pardy, Flight Director at Bray Air Display, said: “Final preparations are underway and all we need now is the sun to shine! Thanks to all the team and all the volunteers who make the weekend possible – it takes a huge amount of energy and commitment.

"Thanks also for the wonderful support we get from the community in Bray. We hope everyone really enjoys what promises to be an exhilarating and exciting display. Finally, remember to arrive early and be prepared for travel to Bray – whatever mode of transport you take it will be longer than usual due to heavy traffic. Stay safe and have fun.”

While it all looks good in the air in terms of flying, on the ground for spectators it’s a little mixed.

We turned to Ireland’s ‘go-to' weather man, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly, to see if he could zone in on the Bray area for an accurate picture of what to expect and in a word, the forecast is . . . goodish (our word, not his).

"Saturday will be a largely good day with sunny spells and only a small chance of a shower, but windy, with wind increasing to strong westerly through the day,” he said.

"Sunday will be a duller day with a risk of heavy showers, but lighter winds and temperatures of around 19C.”

So it looks like carrying that roll-up windcheater might not be a bad idea on the Sunday.

Meanwhile, gardaí have warned that they are expecting over 100,000 spectators this weekend and have asked that if you are attending, to familiarise yourself with the Garda Traffic Management Plan well in advance. This is available on garda.ie

There will be no parking permitted from 7am and no vehicle access to the event site at Strand Road from 10am Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 (including residents and businesses). Mitigation barriers will be in place for the duration of the event and cars will be towed.

There are road closures in place across Bray on both days and while there is an extensive list available on the Bray Air Display website, the advice is to use the official car parks and book on: brayairdisplay.com

At the very least, be aware that southbound traffic on Main Street Bray will be diverted via Killarney Road. Southbound traffic on Vevay Road will be diverted via Killarney Road or via O’Byrne Road to Boghall Road and Killarney Road.

Information on public transport is also available on the official website.