Bray Air Display 2023: See photos from two days of spectacular action
Alannah, Tanya, Alisha, Danny and Jamie Dorris at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
The Royal Jordanian Falcons performing at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Hanna, Suvi, Oiva and Michael Marshall in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
People watching the Bray Air Display from Bray Head. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Ciara Clogher and Celine Lancaster raising money for LauraLynn in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
A tribute to Sinead O'Connor as 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is played at the bandstand in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Lifeguards Fionn Clancy Molloy and Scott Heffernan on patrol in Bray during the air show. Photo: Leigh Anderson
A North American Aviation P-51 Mustang at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Johanna Kinghall in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Mick and June Steele at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
The O'Dwyer, Stanley and McGrath families at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
The Bradley family at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Jennifer, Daniel and Anthony O'Connor in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Yumina and Craig Reid in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
The Tonge and O'Brien families enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Mark, Lucy and Bobby Woods in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
A seagull gets in on the act with Guinness World Record holders AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
CEO of Wicklow County Council Emer O'Gorman with son Ruairí enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Mariia Ulko with Michael and Florence Lochrin enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leight Anderson
Pamela, Aidan and Dylan Whelan enoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Piotr Filipek, Rebecca Duggan and Jan Comendant in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Steven Batson with Eddie and Emma Matthews watching the Bray Air Display from Bray Head. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Bray Air Show. Liam Stanley, Declan Bourke, Andrew Doolan Nick Croke, Laura Conway, Fáin and Shane Raymond, Will Parkinson, Jean Gaughan, Mairead Ward
The Royal Jordanian Falcons at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Thousands descended on Bray last weekend for two days of spectacular action in the skies and family fun on the ground. Our photographer Leigh Anderson was on hand to capture the scenes. Check out his photos in the gallery above.