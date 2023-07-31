Wicklow

Change county

Bray Air Display 2023: See photos from two days of spectacular action

Alannah, Tanya, Alisha, Danny and Jamie Dorris at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The Royal Jordanian Falcons performing at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Hanna, Suvi, Oiva and Michael Marshall in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

People watching the Bray Air Display from Bray Head. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Ciara Clogher and Celine Lancaster raising money for LauraLynn in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

A tribute to Sinead O'Connor as 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is played at the bandstand in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Lifeguards Fionn Clancy Molloy and Scott Heffernan on patrol in Bray during the air show. Photo: Leigh Anderson

A North American Aviation P-51 Mustang at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Johanna Kinghall in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Mick and June Steele at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The O'Dwyer, Stanley and McGrath families at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The Bradley family at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Jennifer, Daniel and Anthony O'Connor in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Yumina and Craig Reid in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The Tonge and O'Brien families enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Mark, Lucy and Bobby Woods in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

A seagull gets in on the act with Guinness World Record holders AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

CEO of Wicklow County Council Emer O'Gorman with son Ruairí enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Mariia Ulko with Michael and Florence Lochrin enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leight Anderson

Pamela, Aidan and Dylan Whelan enoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Piotr Filipek, Rebecca Duggan and Jan Comendant in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Steven Batson with Eddie and Emma Matthews watching the Bray Air Display from Bray Head. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Bray Air Show. Liam Stanley, Declan Bourke, Andrew Doolan Nick Croke, Laura Conway, Fáin and Shane Raymond, Will Parkinson, Jean Gaughan, Mairead Ward

The Royal Jordanian Falcons at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson

thumbnail: Alannah, Tanya, Alisha, Danny and Jamie Dorris at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: The Royal Jordanian Falcons performing at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Hanna, Suvi, Oiva and Michael Marshall in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: People watching the Bray Air Display from Bray Head. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Ciara Clogher and Celine Lancaster raising money for LauraLynn in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: A tribute to Sinead O'Connor as 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is played at the bandstand in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Lifeguards Fionn Clancy Molloy and Scott Heffernan on patrol in Bray during the air show. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: A North American Aviation P-51 Mustang at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Johanna Kinghall in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Mick and June Steele at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: The O'Dwyer, Stanley and McGrath families at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: The Bradley family at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Jennifer, Daniel and Anthony O'Connor in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Yumina and Craig Reid in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: The Tonge and O'Brien families enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Mark, Lucy and Bobby Woods in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: A seagull gets in on the act with Guinness World Record holders AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: CEO of Wicklow County Council Emer O'Gorman with son Ruairí enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Mariia Ulko with Michael and Florence Lochrin enjoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leight Anderson
thumbnail: Pamela, Aidan and Dylan Whelan enoying the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Piotr Filipek, Rebecca Duggan and Jan Comendant in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Steven Batson with Eddie and Emma Matthews watching the Bray Air Display from Bray Head. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Bray Air Show. Liam Stanley, Declan Bourke, Andrew Doolan Nick Croke, Laura Conway, Fáin and Shane Raymond, Will Parkinson, Jean Gaughan, Mairead Ward
thumbnail: The Royal Jordanian Falcons at the Bray Air Display. Photo: Leigh Anderson
Bray People

Thousands descended on Bray last weekend for two days of spectacular action in the skies and family fun on the ground. Our photographer Leigh Anderson was on hand to capture the scenes. Check out his photos in the gallery above.